Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value

Song-song no more: Ex-lovers Song Hye Kyo (left) in a scene from 'The Glory'; Song Joong Ki in a poster for 'Reborn Rich'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo trended on Twitter alongside ex-husband Song Joong Ki in Twitter today, amid Joong Ki's revelation of his marriage and baby with British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

While Hye Kyo trended because fans of her "Song Song couple" pairing with Joong Ki lost hope for a possible reunion between them, the actress has been making waves in South Korea recently for the success of her Netflix series "The Glory."

Last January 19, Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation declared Hye Kyo as the top Korean TV actor in brand value rankings, followed by her ex Joong Ki in second, and "Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow" star Go Yoon Jung in third place. Hye Kyo's "The Glory" co-star Lee Do Hyun, who fans are also "shipping" with Hye Kyo, came in fifth in the list.

The rankings came after the institute analyzed the data of 50 Korean TV actors and actresses from December 19 to January 19, in areas including media activity, communication and consumer participation, among others.

Based on the results, Hye Kyo gained a total of 10,041,913 points this month, followed by Joong Ki of JTBC's "Reborn Rich" with 8,005,509 points.

Last December, when Joong Ki admitted his relationship with Saunders, his "Reborn Rich" reached its highest viewership score with an average nationwide rating of 25%.

In contrast, "The Glory" ranked No. 3 on Netflix's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows and became the most watched content on the streaming platform's Philippine rankings following its December 30 debut. Its part 2 is due to drop on March 10.

