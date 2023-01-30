^

Korean Wave

Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 4:34pm
Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value
Song-song no more: Ex-lovers Song Hye Kyo (left) in a scene from 'The Glory'; Song Joong Ki in a poster for 'Reborn Rich'
Netflix, JBTC/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo trended on Twitter alongside ex-husband Song Joong Ki in Twitter today, amid Joong Ki's revelation of his marriage and baby with British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

While Hye Kyo trended because fans of her "Song Song couple" pairing with Joong Ki lost hope for a possible reunion between them, the actress has been making waves in South Korea recently for the success of her Netflix series "The Glory."

Last January 19, Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation declared Hye Kyo as the top Korean TV actor in brand value rankings, followed by her ex Joong Ki in second, and "Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow" star Go Yoon Jung in third place. Hye Kyo's "The Glory" co-star Lee Do Hyun, who fans are also "shipping" with Hye Kyo, came in fifth in the list.

The rankings came after the institute analyzed the data of 50 Korean TV actors and actresses from December 19 to January 19, in areas including media activity, communication and consumer participation, among others.

Based on the results, Hye Kyo gained a total of 10,041,913 points this month, followed by Joong Ki of JTBC's "Reborn Rich" with 8,005,509 points. 

Last December, when Joong Ki admitted his relationship with Saunders, his "Reborn Rich" reached its highest viewership score with an average nationwide rating of 25%.

In contrast, "The Glory" ranked No. 3 on Netflix's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows and became the most watched content on the streaming platform's Philippine rankings following its December 30 debut. Its part 2 is due to drop on March 10.

RELATED: 'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

SONG HYE KYO

SONG JOONG KI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit
1 hour ago

Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The Korean trot singer is set to do his first visit in the country from February 6 and 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value
1 hour ago

Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo trended on Twitter alongside ex-husband Song Joong Ki in Twitter today, amid Joong Ki's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet
1 day ago

WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Shinee's Minho put on an indulgent show for his first solo fan meeting in the country last night, with the usual games with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer
3 days ago

From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
After how many years of fans asking, IU and Park Bo-gum are finally confirmed to star in a romantic K-drama. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet&nbsp;
3 days ago

WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The "Hwarang" star arrived earlier today in a casual ensemble of loose denim jeans, black top, black leather jacket and black...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: 'Start-Up' star Kim Seon Ho sings 'Reason,' holds successful first Philippine fan meet
7 days ago

WATCH: 'Start-Up' star Kim Seon Ho sings 'Reason,' holds successful first Philippine fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The "Start-Up" star delighted his Seonhohadas (fans) as he gamely interacted with them at the first stop of his "One. Two....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with