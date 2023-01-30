Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise SaundersÂ 

Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders

From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Song Joong Ki announced his marriage and new baby with British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

Earlier today, Joong Ki wrote an open letter for his fans on the actor's official fan cafe. In the letter, he announced his marriage to Saunders and their baby on the way.

"Hello, this is Joong Ki. I wanted to share the happiest and most important promise in my life with you all. I have promised Katy Louise Saunders, who has been supporting me and sharing time together, to spend the rest of my life together," he said.

He shared why he decided to settle down with Katy.

"She has a kind heart and she has led a passionate life. She is a wise and amazing person, who I admire. Thanks to her, I'm becoming a better person."

He explained why he did not announce his relationship with her sooner.

"Naturally, we both wanted to make a happy family. We have been trying hard to keep each other's promise and gratefully, we have welcomed a precious life between the two of us. So today, we have registered our marriage as a couple, based on our deepest love and trust."

He assured his fans that he will continue working actively as an actor amid this new chapter in his life.

"We will continue walking our path looking in the same direction. Thank you to all the fans who have been sending unchanging support from the bottom of my heart. Especially, I will put even more passion and responsibility into becoming a better actor and person as your wish and support throughout my acting career. I hope you all stay healthy and happy until we can see each other in person."

Joong Ki's announcement quashes hopes that there could still be a reunion for "Song Song couple," his love team with "Descendants of the Star" co-star Song Hye Kyo, who he married in 2017 and divorced in 2019.

Joong Ki confirmed his relationship with Saunders last month.

