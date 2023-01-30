^

Entertainment

Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 1:46pm
Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise SaundersÂ 
From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.
AFP / Angela Weiss, Alberto Pizzoli

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Song Joong Ki announced his marriage and new baby with British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

Earlier today, Joong Ki wrote an open letter for his fans on the actor's official fan cafe. In the letter, he announced his marriage to Saunders and their baby on the way.

"Hello, this is Joong Ki. I wanted to share the happiest and most important promise in my life with you all. I have promised Katy Louise Saunders, who has been supporting me and sharing time together, to spend the rest of my life together," he said.

He shared why he decided to settle down with Katy.

"She has a kind heart and she has led a passionate life. She is a wise and amazing person, who I admire. Thanks to her, I'm becoming a better person."

He explained why he did not announce his relationship with her sooner.

"Naturally, we both wanted to make a happy family. We have been trying hard to keep each other's promise and gratefully, we have welcomed a precious life between the two of us. So today, we have registered our marriage as a couple, based on our deepest love and trust."

He assured his fans that he will continue working actively as an actor amid this new chapter in his life.

"We will continue walking our path looking in the same direction. Thank you to all the fans who have been sending unchanging support from the bottom of my heart. Especially, I will put even more passion and responsibility into becoming a better actor and person as your wish and support throughout my acting career. I hope you all stay healthy and happy until we can see each other in person." 

Joong Ki's announcement quashes hopes that there could still be a reunion for "Song Song couple," his love team with "Descendants of the Star" co-star Song Hye Kyo, who he married in 2017 and divorced in 2019.

Joong Ki confirmed his relationship with Saunders last month.

RELATED: 'Descendants of the Sun' star Song Joong Ki admits dating British woman

SONG JOONG KI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'You don&rsquo;t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

'You don’t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta wished KC to find her true love. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthday&nbsp;

'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthday 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Seasoned actress Dina Bonnevie celebrated her 61st birthday yesterday with an intimate birthday bash. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Taken out of context': Paolo Contis clears Alden Richards-Kathryn Bernardo 'big star' comment

'Taken out of context': Paolo Contis clears Alden Richards-Kathryn Bernardo 'big star' comment

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
In his interview with Boy Abunda, Paolo Contis appealed to viewers to watch the whole interview instead so they will not fall...
Entertainment
fbtw

What the Year of the Rabbit has in store for you

By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Here’s the second and final part of our article last week for the rest of the Chinese zodiac signs in the Year of the Romantic Water Rabbit.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Avatar: The Way of Water' now 4th biggest film of all time in global box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' now 4th biggest film of all time in global box office

14 minutes ago
"Avatar: The Way of Water" continued to dominate the box-office charts, taking in an estimated $15.7 million this weekend...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: For Alex Gonzaga, 'kilay' is life
Exclusive

WATCH: For Alex Gonzaga, 'kilay' is life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 34 minutes ago
The host and vlogger spoke to Philstar.com and revealed her basic makeup know-hows. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Maria Luisa Varela wins Miss Planet International 2023; Herlene Budol's manager reacts

Philippines' Maria Luisa Varela wins Miss Planet International 2023; Herlene Budol's manager reacts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 50 minutes ago
Maria Luisa Varela has been crowned Miss Planet International 2023 in Cambodia, drawing a reaction from vlogger and pageant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Great British Festival returns to Manila after 3 years

Great British Festival returns to Manila after 3 years

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
The Great British Festival was launched in 2014 and continued until 2018. It highlights British brands, music and live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cebu model Lukresia slays Paris Fashion Week 2023 catwalk

Cebu model Lukresia slays Paris Fashion Week 2023 catwalk

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Cebu-based model Lukresia made the queer community and Filipinos proud when she walked the runway for French fashion house...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with