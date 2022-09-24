Rich people problems? Kris Jenner 'forgets' she owns a Beverly Hills condo

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' via Hayu/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Managing celebrity children must be heavy on the brain for Kris Jenner after apparently "forgetting" that she owns a condo in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills.

In the sophomore season premiere of "The Kardashians," Kris and one of her daughters Khloé Kardashian toured a Beverly Hills condo that the matriarch forgot she actually owned.

"This is a cute little place if I must say so myself," Jenner told Khloé, who reminded her mother that it belonged to her.

Kris had not been to the condo since December, even calling the place "Santa's Workshop" and where wraps gifts for Christmas.

"I can’t wait to be wealthy enough I forget I have properties somewhere... Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills! I forgot about that!" Khloé joked, with Kris chiming in with good spirit as the two cleaned up the house and threw out spoiled food.

Later in the episode Kris clarified that having the condo meant being close to her mother Mary Jo Campbell and cousin Cici Bussey, also Beverly Hills residents.

“I kind of forgot it was there... That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?” Kris humurously said.

Not everyone welcomed the revelation of Kris' "forgetfulness," with viewers and Twitter users saying it further showed how tone-deaf the family and their shows were as it was another unncessary "flex of wealth."

