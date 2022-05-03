Met Gala 2022: All KarJenner sisters invited for the first time ever

US socialite Kylie Jenner (R) and US socialite US socialite Khloe Kardashian arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".

MANILA, Philippines — Seems like Vogue Magazine ice queen Anna Wintour was in the mood for some KarJenner magic into this year's Met Gala, as she invited all of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies to the prestigious fashion event for the first time ever.

The previous years only saw Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with their mom Kris Jenner at the gala, with even viral news that Khloe reportedly could just not make the cut. Turns out, there's no bad blood from Wintour for the controvesial sisters as the KarJenners were complete in this year's event.

For her first Met Gala outing, Khloe selected a custom gold column gown with hand-beaded fringe and exaggerated shoulder shawl, paired with black satin gloves from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Meanwhile, betrothed couple Kourtney Kardashian and musicman Travis Baker wore Thom Browne coordinated his-and-her looks for the night.

Kylie Jenner paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a ruffled bridal gown from Off White, paired with a baseball cap with veil.

Supermodel Kendall took a darker route in a custom Prada gown. The couture features a black tulle top with a net embroidered overlay, and a black voluminous double silk satin skirt with hand pleated ruched details. She capped off the look with black satin sandals, and a black sequin and leather triangle handbag. She also went risque with her beauty look as she dyed her eyebrows blonde.

Of course, Kim rocked the scene with an archive fashion couture, the famous "Happy Birthday, President" dress of sex symbol Marilyn Monroe. She finished her look with a fur stole and diamond drop earrings, and a mancandy as she hit the carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, matriarch Kris Jenner channeled Jackie O with her one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown. She attended the event with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble who looked cool in his two-tone tux.

