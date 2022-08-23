^

Modern Living

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo house now reportedly twice its original value

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 11:31am
South Korean stars Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki with "Battleship Island" actress Zhang Ziyi during their wedding day.
Twitter/Koreanophiles

MANILA, Philippines — The house of Korean actor Song Joong-ki in Itaewon, South Korea, has reportedly doubled its value in six years.

Song Joong-ki bought the house in November 2016 for around 10 million Won (est. P424,000) then had constructed a two-storey building with three basement levels on the premises. Today, it has an estimated total value of over 20 million won (almost P850,000).

This is also the same residence that was supposed to be Song Joong-Ki's home with his then-new wife and "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye-kyo.

The "Song-Song" couple, however, divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage, hence the house became vacant for the past five years while it was being completed.

The price increase is said to be caused by a surge in the actual transaction price, possiby due to the completed renovations.

Song Joong-ki reportedly has 50 billion Won (P2.1 billion) worth of real estate as he owns condos in Cheongdam, South Korea and Hawaii in the United States, though he currently lives in a Seoul apartment complex.

Apart from "Descendants of the Sun," Song Joong-ki is best known for appearing in "Vincenzo" and the variety show "Running Man," as well as the Netflix movie "Space Sweepers."

He will next appear in "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate" alongside Lee Sung-min and Shin Hyun-been, the latter having appeared in "Hospital Playlist," which was also carried by Netflix.

ITAEWON

SONG HYE KYO

SONG JOONG KI

SONG JOONG-KI
Philstar
