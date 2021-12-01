Song Joong Ki mourns grandmother's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Hallyu star Song Joong Ki's grandmother passed away, South Korean media outlets reported today.

Reports said that Song's grandmother passed away on November 28 and the funeral was held on Tuesday with only close family present.

Song is currently preparing for his return in a new JTBC series "The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family" to air this 2022.

He would be paired up with the "Hospital Playlist" star Shin Hyun-been.

Jung Dae Yoon will direct the series after working on "She Was Pretty" and "W: Two Wordls."

