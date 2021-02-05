Song Joong-ki looks devilishly dapper in 'Vincenzo'

MANILA, Philippines — Mafia romance and stories are quite popular in online reading portals. There's something about bad boys that enthrall women and men. It seems that they are given license to look sinfully good while reeking of danger.

What happens now if that "mafia" comes in the form of one of Hallyu's most popular actors?

Song Joong-ki is looking devilishly dapper in suit and sounds sexily dangerous as he spouts "Only evil can punish evil" in Netflix's teaser trailer for "Vincenzo."

Joong-Ki is Vincenzo Cassano (even his name slides sexily out of one's mouth!), an Italian mafia's consigliere. He works as the mafia's lawyer who ends up in his motherland, South Korea, after living for a long time overseas.

There he meets feisty lawyer Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been) who joins forces with him in fighting the nefarious Babel Group. Also in the cast is 2PM's Ok Taecyeon who was briefly shown in the trailer bursting out in anger, airing over his frustration about "something that is not right."

Stay tuned for a thrilling ride as villains and dark heroes have an epic battle. Watch "Vincenzo" when it premieres on February 20 at 10 p.m. with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on Netflix. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube