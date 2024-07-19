COMMENTARY | Helping to keep the Philippine TikTok community safe

MANILA, Philippines — Millions of Filipinos turn to TikTok not just for creative expression and discovery, but also to find a vibrant and supportive community. Here, they engage with diverse creators, learn new skills, explore innovative ideas and connect with others in meaningful ways.

At TikTok, every voice finds a platform, whether you are a journalist like Jacque Manabat who delivers news and uplifts her profession, or an activist like Celine Murillo, whose global advocacy for environmental conservation resonates deeply.

As a fellow content creator, I found a creative outlet to express my passion for history and family history research and community engagement on TikTok. But while TikTok welcomes and celebrates an incredible diversity of backgrounds, beliefs and interests, user safety is its top priority.

More than 40,000 people globally work alongside innovative technology to keep TikTok safe and welcoming. And while TikTok is a global company, it takes a localized approach by collaborating with stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of local concerns.

The TikTok Safety Advisory Council brings together independent experts who help develop forward-looking policies and processes that address the challenges on the platform today, and also plan for the next set of issues the digital ecosystem will face.

As the Filipino representative to TikTok’s Safety Advisory Council, I have had the privilege of representing the voices of Filipino users, ensuring that our community’s concerns and perspectives are considered in TikTok’s safety policy development.

This commitment to forward-looking policies and a deeper understanding of local concerns is illustrated in recent updates and initiatives that TikTok announced in response to the evolving digital landscape and the rise of AI-generated content (AIGC):

Strengthening community guidelines enforcement

TikTok recently published its Q1 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report. From Jan. 1 to March 31, 2024, TikTok removed 4.26 million videos in the Philippines for violations of its Community Guidelines. Of these, 99.7% were removed proactively, and 95% were taken down within 24 hours, as part of its commitment to safeguard its user community,

TikTok also updated its Community Guidelines in April to provide clearer rules and introduce new features that help creators understand and comply with policies. Available in English and Filipino, these guidelines include detailed definitions and outline moderation practices for features like Search, LIVE and the For You feed, ensuring policies are clear and accessible to all users.

Advancing AI-generated content transparency

TikTok has automatically labeled AI-generated content uploaded from specific platforms since May. These labels aim to provide users with clear context about the nature of the content they consume.

Educating the community with media literacy tools

To support its community in navigating AI-generated content and combating misinformation, TikTok is launching new media literacy resources. Developed in collaboration with experts, these resources are integral to TikTok’s broader strategy to enhance user understanding and foster a more informed community.

Expanding AIGC labeling through partnerships

TikTok has extended its auto-labeling capabilities for AI-generated content created on other platforms. By integrating the ability to read Content Credentials from C2PA, TikTok automatically recognizes and labels AI-generated content, with plans to expand this to audio-only content soon.

In the coming months, TikTok plans to attach Content Credentials to its content, ensuring transparency even when content is downloaded, allowing users to utilize C2PA's Verify tool to identify AI-generated content and understand its creation details.

Driving industry-wide adoption

TikTok has joined the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). As the first video-sharing platform to implement Content Credentials, TikTok is at the forefront of encouraging transparent content practices across the industry. The gradual increase in auto-labeled AI-generated content on TikTok is expected to grow as more platforms adopt this technology, fostering a more transparent digital landscape.

User safety continues to be the top priority at TikTok and I look forward to more collaborations with TikTok to achieve the goal of a safe and welcoming environment for the Philippine community while enabling all Filipinos to express themselves freely, authentically and creatively. O di ba?

About the Author: Mona Magno-Veluz or Mighty Magulang (@mightymagulang) is the national spokesperson of the Autism Society Philippines and the Country Manager of the ASP Autism Works program. She delivers bite-sized content on history, genealogy thought starters and her autism inclusion advocacy on her accounts. She serves on the TikTok Safety Advisory Council for Asia Pacific.

Editor’s Note: This commentary is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.