The rain reset: A masterclass in letting go

I love the sound and cool air that rain brings. There is a distinct, collective shift in energy the moment a sudden downpour hits. Once it pours, it’s no surprise to see high-flying executives, hurried students, and casual shoppers huddled together, seeking shelter under the same canopy.

Rain offers a gentle, spiritually grounded pause from our demanding lives—a reminder from our Heavenly Father to pause, look up, and breathe. In an instant, a downpour interrupts our highly scheduled, hyper-optimized routines. While modern culture demands constant forward momentum, a stormy day invites us to surrender control to a higher power and recalibrate the soul. Reframing the gloom reveals that while rain can be an inconvenience—and even destructive at times—it is also a necessary reset.

An affection for stormy days is rooted in the steady, rhythmic patter of rain, a form of soothing background noise that can mask sudden sounds and promote relaxation. Then there is petrichor, the distinct, earthy fragrance released when raindrops hit parched soil. For our ancestors, that earthy scent may have signaled something precious: water, fertile soil and the promise of abundance. Today, it can serve as an instant grounding mechanism, pulling us away from digital screens and back into the physical world.

This sensory shift changes how we live inside our homes. Rain is the ultimate antidote to FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), granting us a guilt-free pass to embrace JOMO (the Joy of Missing Out). When the weather turns, the pressure to be constantly out and available evaporates. We become free to retreat into our indoor sanctuaries, trading digital scrolling for tangible, analog rituals. On rainy afternoons, even an ordinary cup of coffee seems to taste better when accompanied by the soundtrack of water against the windows. Rain provides the perfect backdrop for intentional slow living.

Even the way we dress adapts to the weather. Rain gear has shed its bulky, utilitarian past and entered a high-fashion era. Chic, oversized trench coats and beautifully tailored, waterproof outerwear mean dressing for a downpour is no longer just about survival—it can also be about style. We are learning to move gracefully with the elements rather than simply endure them.

Of course, rain isn’t always gentle. It is a powerful, unpredictable force that reminds us of our own fragility. Rain sustains life, provides food and nourishes God’s creation, but excess water can trigger immediate chaos. From flooded streets and snarled commutes to catastrophic mudslides and overflowing rivers, it can disrupt lives, damage livelihoods, and displace communities. Both a blessing and burden, rain demands our deepest respect.

Yet rain’s destructive edge only highlights a profound truth: we simply cannot live without it. The same water that interrupts our routines is the lifeblood that helps cleanse our urban air, fill reservoirs, and trigger ecological rebirth. It washes away the literal and figurative dust of daily life, leaving the landscape vibrant and renewed.

Ultimately, accepting a rainy day teaches us to let go of what we cannot control, just as we learn to surrender the unchangeable pieces of our lives to our Creator. By embracing damp days rather than resisting them, we allow our spirits to reset. So the next time dark clouds roll in, don’t simply wait for the storm to pass. Lean into the quiet. Enjoy the excuse to slow down. Sit with the gloom patiently—and let it rain, knowing that in His time, a brighter, sunlit day is just around the corner.