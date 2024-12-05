Don't let liver disease sneak up on you: The right supplement can make a difference

One growing health concern worldwide, including the Philippines, is Metabolic-associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD). This condition is marked by an excess buildup of fat in the liver and often goes unnoticed in its early stages.

MANILA, Philippines — We’ve all heard the saying, “You are what you eat.” But exactly what about the foods you eat significantly impact your health, especially your liver?

The silent threat to the silent organ

Often overlooked, the liver is a vital organ that works tirelessly to filter toxins, metabolize nutrients and produce essential substances. However, modern lifestyles, including poor diet and sedentary habits, can put a strain on this hardworking organ.

As of 2018, an alarming 10-20% of the Philippine population is estimated to have MAFLD, with millions more at risk. While genetics can play a significant role in MAFLD, several lifestyle factors—such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, abnormal fat levels, all part of what is called metabolic syndrome—can also contribute to the development of the disease.

Not everyone suffers from MAFLD, but many individuals are at a higher risk for this disease. Those who are obese, diabetic or hypertensive are particularly vulnerable. When these chronic conditions occur alongside MAFLD, they create a dangerous combination known as the "fatal triad," which can considerably increase the likelihood of serious health complications.

If left untreated, MAFLD can progress to more severe issues such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

While there’s no quick fix for liver damage, adopting a healthier lifestyle can make a significant difference, especially since the liver has an incredible ability to regenerate itself if not caught in the advanced stages of liver disease.

Since MAFLD is often preventable and manageable, eating a balanced diet, staying active and managing stress may help avoid liver issues from poor food and lifestyle choices.

Finding the right liver ally

A lifestyle change is easier said than done and, sometimes, medical intervention may be necessary to curb the effects of MAFLD.

While they are not a complete substitute for healthy habits, certain supplements may help support liver health. Hepatoprotectants are designed to protect and enhance liver function, but they can vary in several ways, including their mode of action, their potential for drug and food interactions and their bioavailability (how quickly the supplement takes effect).

One hepatoprotectant proven highly effective is essential phospholipids (EPL). EPLs strengthen hepatocytes or the primary cells in the liver, repair and regenerate damaged liver cell membranes, and protect the liver from toxins.

With more than 200 studies done in over 5,000 patients, EPLs are proven effective as they reach the cell in 24 hours and are easily absorbed by the body. This is also why EPLs have been commonly used as supportive treatment for liver diseases for over 60 years in more than 38 countries.

While there are several ways to manage liver disease, the best option is still to consult with a healthcare professional and proactively seek advice on liver health. In eight out of 10 cases, MAFLD can be reversed through proactive liver care, lifestyle modification and medical intervention.

However, prevention is always better than cure, and by taking proactive steps to protect one’s liver health, Filipinos can reduce their risk of developing serious liver diseases and improve their overall well-being.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

