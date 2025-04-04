Coffee spa products, services in hotels like Ritz Carlton now in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Ensorcell may sound like a coined-up word to come up with a business name, but, I assure you, it is a word in the lexicon.

It is a transitive verb that means "to enchant" or "to bewitch."

"Ensorcell is not only about how you look but, equally important, how you feel. We are invested with how we look and feel inside, and that's the reason why this undertaking came to be. When you look in the mirror, you should love what you see. We are FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved so we know the inherent dangers in this trade," said proprietor Chris Pino, during the formal opening program.

"I was interested in skin care and makeup since college. I studied Political Science but also researched about acne treatment. I had makeup training with PhiAcademy London in the UK but did not think it would be a business venture then," shared Chris, who dabbled in content creation for a while, before setting her sights on becoming an entrepreneur.

Ensorcell is the exclusive distributor of Highs Canada in the Philippines, a high-end foot, hand, and body care coffee spa product line used in hotels like St. Regis and the Ritz Carlton. The Canadian label is also preferred for its Highs chair, with built-in charging sockets, that's used in foot and hand spa treatments.

The brand's services include oxygen facials, lymphatic drainage massage, LED (light-emitting diode) light therapy, HIFU and radio frequency treatment. As a trained aesthetician, Chris does permanent cosmetic procedures such as lip tattoo and dark lips color correction through appointment.

"We partnered with another clinic in some cases where our clients require medical skin boosters, botox, micro needling, but no invasive treatments nor IV drips. We address sun damage, keratosis pilaris, or even sensitive skin. We target specific skin concerns, especially internal issues that require a doctor's intervention.

"We will expand into other wellness services hereafter. We recommend our Geneox Facial from Germany, which is four treatments in one: ultrasound, exfoliation, radio frequency for tightening, tripolar to stimulate collagen, plus the massage.

"What's really important is we tell our clients the real story, especially if they already have lingering skin issues. For instance, melasma can worsen if you do laser treatments. If you have brown skin, your melanin is a protective skin barrier. I train my staff not to tell clients what they don't need; and not to prey on insecurities just to sell treatments," Chris said at the close of the interview.