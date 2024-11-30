Hailee Steinfeld gets engaged to American football player

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 (left). Right photo shows Steinfeld with boyfriend, American football player Josh Allen as seen on their Instagram posts on Nov. 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Hailee Steinfeld is soon tying the knot with her American football player boyfriend Josh Allen.

News of their engagement broke out earlier today with the couple posting a photo on their respective Instagram accounts of Allen bending on one knee in front of Hailee.

The singular photo of the “Hawkeye” star and the American quarterback shows the couple’s seeming engagement amid a backdrop of a floral archway and a body of water on a sunny day.

It was simply captioned, “11-22-24.”

News of the two dating broke out in May last year after a source confirmed their relationship to People.com.

