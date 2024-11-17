Addressing the heart of the matter: Bad cholesterol and heart diseases

We need to take better care of our heart.

The statistics that highlight this need are consistent: if you look up the top cause of death in the Philippines each year, heart disease is the clear leader and the biggest killer.

(L-R): SwissChamPH Chairperson and Communications and Advocacy Head, Christine Fajardo; AHMC Doctors - Dr. Margarita Galicia, Dr. Joy Fontanilla, Dr. Beaver Tamesis (President and CEO); Novartis Country President Joel Chong; Switzerland Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Nicolas Brühl; AHMC Doctors - Dr. Marc Del Rosario and Dr. Raymond Oliva; author and moderator, Jing Castaneda; SwissChamPH Director of Operations Kent Primor.

The opportunity to return as the host and moderator for the “Unblocked Movement – Inspiring Conversations on Heart Health: Turning Second Chances to Lifelong Victories” was as enlightening as it was inspiring. This roundtable series, hosted by Novartis Healthcare Philippines, Asian Hospital and Medical Center (AHMC), and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (SwissChamPH), gathered healthcare leaders, policymakers, and advocates dedicated to reducing the toll of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the Philippines.

As the discussions unfolded, I witnessed firsthand the passion and commitment each expert brought to the table, representing a step forward in the movement to improve heart health awareness and preventive care.

To delve deeper into the topics and perspectives shared, I want to highlight the core themes and messages that resonated the most, offering a glimpse into the powerful call for change that emerged from this transformative series.

At the heart of the roundtable discussions was the focus on LDL-c – often referred to as “bad cholesterol” – and its critical role in the development of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

(L-R): The Swiss government and Novartis, extending support to the Philippine healthcare system beyond technology and medical practice.

Lower LDLs means more lives saved

There are a few ways we can mitigate or slow down the buildup of bad cholesterol in our bodies. When it comes to our diets, experts suggest limiting our consumption of food with saturated or trans fats. The former is usually found in fatty meats or dairy desserts, and store-bought snacks like baked or salty goods are notoriously rich in the latter.

In terms of lifestyle adjustments, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake, and regular exercise are all helpful towards making sure we have safe levels of LDL-c.

The experts passionately underscored the life-saving potential of lowering LDL-c levels in high-risk patients, as elevated LDL is a key contributor to serious health events like heart attacks and strokes.

As Mr. Joel Chong, Country President of Novartis Healthcare Philippines, explained, “the Philippine Lipid and Atherosclerosis Society and other medical organizations recommend stricter LDL-C targets for those with a history of heart attacks, strokes, or cardiovascular procedures.”

“The goal is 70 mg/dl for diabetics with additional risk factors and 55 mg/dl for heart attack or stroke victims,” he added.

The importance of these numbers is crucial, with Dr. Raymond Oliva, AHMC hypertension specialist, noting that “if you have high cholesterol, even just lowering it by 50% can make a big difference in reducing your risk for heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.”

The reality is that these numbers hold the power to change lives. They represent a roadmap to longevity for patients who might otherwise face the harsh consequences of unmanaged cholesterol.

(L-R, top row) Dr. Joy Fontanilla, Diabetes Center Head, AHMC; Dr. Marc del Rosario, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Head, AHMC; Dr. Beaver Tamesis, President and CEO, AHMC; Dr. Margarita Galicia, Weight Management and Bariatric Center Head, AHMC (L-R, bottom row) Novartis Philippines Country President Mr. Joel Chong; AHMC Hypertension Specialist Dr. Raymond Oliva; Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Dr. Nicolas Brühl; Christine Fajardo SwissChamPH Chairperson and Communications and Advocacy Head.

Collaborating for a heart-healthy future

Yet, achieving these targets is not solely about medication or clinical procedures. It requires a widespread commitment to public education and patient support, as Dr. Beaver Tamesis, President and CEO of AHMC urged.

“We need even more advocacy. We need to get the message out to help educate the public, because they don’t recognize or realize what the risk factors are that are leading to these conditions,” said Dr. Tamesis. “Primary prevention, secondary prevention—that’s really what we need to focus on when we talk about bringing second chances to lifelong victories.”

Another profound aspect of the roundtable series was the focus on collaborative innovation. Novartis’ participation in the forum, according to Communications & Engagement Head Ms. Christine Fajardo, began with the organization’s commitment “to help strengthen the healthcare system through initiatives such as this roundtable series that aim to bend the curve in unblocking barriers to better heart health.”

The Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, alongside Novartis and AHMC, brought forth the potential of international partnerships in elevating healthcare practices in the Philippines.

As His Excellency Dr. Nicolas Brühl, Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines, pointed out, “Swiss companies have long been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare offering world-class solutions in medical technologies, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare systems. In the Philippines, there is significant potential for collaboration in this area.” His vision emphasized not only technological advances but the need for sustainable solutions that empower healthcare professionals and communities alike.

This idea of support extended beyond technology and medical practice to include the family unit. Mr. Chong highlighted the essential role of family involvement in the health journey, stating that unhealthy cholesterol levels “is the family’s problem… If you don’t help your loved one manage their cholesterol, they’re probably going to have to spend your hard-earned salary on a surgery... Or in the worst case, a caregiver that could cost tens of thousands of pesos indefinitely.”

In this way, the discussions reframed heart health as a community endeavor, one where family, friends, and society work in concert to support those at risk.

Perhaps the most resounding theme of all was the emphasis on prevention.

Dr. Marc Louie Del Rosario, Head of the AHMC Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, encapsulated this priority with a clear message. “It’s very important for us to have the correct information so that we can prevent more heart attacks and strokes from happening. Secondary prevention is critical, but we also must focus on primary prevention to stop these events before they even occur,” he urged.

(L-R): AHMC Doctors, Dr. Marc Del Rosario and Dr. Joy Fontanilla signing the Call to Action Commitment.

Knowledge into action: prevention always the ultimate cure

Prevention is not merely a concept – it’s the most compassionate approach to saving lives, reducing the burden of disease, and empowering patients with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves.

The multifaceted challenge of obesity in this context was put on the spotlight by Dr. Margarita Galicia, head of AHMC’s Weight Management and Bariatric Center, in her observation: “obesity is not just about excess weight – it’s a complex disease that contributes to a host of serious health problems, including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.”

Her point underscores the critical need for an inclusive understanding of health that addresses not only individual risk factors but the broader social determinants that contribute to poor health outcomes.

Dr. Joy Fontanilla, AHMC Section Head of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, echoed the importance of awareness, especially for those managing chronic illnesses. “Our aim is for us to know our risk and know our response,” she said. “Education is really very, very important... the diabetic who knows the most lives the toughest.”

Her words reflect the vital role of health literacy in fostering self-empowerment among patients. I believe it’s a message that carries great significance as the roundtable series continues to raise awareness and inspire proactive care.

If you yourself are interested in taking the first step of awareness, the website www.unblockedmovement.ph can help you be informed about your cholesterol numbers and assess your CVD risk.

In reflecting on the Unblocked Movement series, it is clear that this is more than a forum for expert exchange. There’s an active mission to turn knowledge into action, creating pathways to better health for every Filipino. Each insight, each data point, and each story shared within these roundtable discussions is a step toward a future where heart health is a shared priority.

As Mr. Chong emphasized, “don’t wait until it is too late, because then it will be our loved ones who will pay the price.”

The Unblocked Movement calls upon each of us – not only as individuals but as members of families, communities, and a broader society – to take up this challenge with hope and determination.

Together, through prevention, collaboration, and education, we can turn second chances into lifelong victories. Let us continue these conversations and transform them into tangible action, inspiring every Filipino to know their numbers, understand their risks, and take charge of their heart health.

