'Bawal sumuko': Kris Aquino in hospital isolation

In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Kris Aquino was seen being checked by her nurse.

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that she is in isolation because of her autoimmune condition.

In her Instagram account, Kris gave an update on her health condition, saying she was recently hospitalized because her white blood cells count dropped.

“During my hospitalization, my WBC dropped… I also had a bad allergic reaction to the last antibiotic I could still tolerate. What did that mean- wala na kong panlaban sa kahit anong viral or bacterial infection. I’m now in isolation. So many rules for family & friends na gusto akong dalawin. Yes, it’s lonely,” Kris wrote.

“What keeps me going? I REFUSE TO DISAPPOINT ALL THOSE PRAYING FOR ME. Ayokong maisip nyo na binalewala ko yung time & effort ninyo. Because your compassion has deeply touched my heart. Kaya #bawalsumuko #tuloyanglaban,” she added.

In the same post, Kris revealed that she went through an invasive surgery in Makati Medical Center.

“I would like to thank everyone in MMC for their genuine concern for my safety & wellbeing while confined - from those in the OR, all the doctors & residents who were monitoring me, the nurses in the 9th floor, and the security team- MARAMING SALAMAT sa INYO!” she said.

“I always try my best to highlight the positive because having 6 autoimmune conditions is depressing (hindi po ako nagkamali, in my last update I had 5 diagnosed autoimmune disorders, but just like the Pop Mart Care Bears na 6 ang laman given to me by my new friends @rouge_and_orange #6 is the supremely punishing RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS).”

Kris vowed that she will continue fighting for her children.

“Kahit gaano katapang ako, there are moments especially pag nagsabay sabay my unexplainable allergies, my lupus (rashes, fever like heat in my entire body, migraine) and rheumatoid arthritis flares (the worst, stabbing/crushing deep bone pain in my knees, hips, ankles) plus my high blood pressure (170/116); I ask myself KAYA KO PA BA?” she said.

