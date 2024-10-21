Kris Aquino rules out cancer, reveals marriage plans

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino gave a new health update since returning to the Philippines last month from the United States after over two years.

The "Queen of All Media" began her lengthy message on Instagram by expressing admiration for those she crossed paths at hospital in Taguig, referencing an "outdoor wedding" she is supposedly planning.

Kris shared she had several tests done, including a computed tomography (CT) scan of her chast and a positron emission tomography (PET) scan, noting the latter is done to rule out the possibility of cancer.

She reminded the public that her mother, the late President Cory Aquino, and grandmother Metring Sumulong had colon cancer, and that Kris shared their blood types with her sons Josh and Bimb as well as her sisters.

"I don't think Tito Noy (the late President Noynoy Aquino, Kris' brother) is excited to have a reunion with you this soon because he's enjoying the peace and quiet in heaven. You do know how you can talk nonstop?" Bimb said, according to Kris.

Thankfully, Kris said her intestines were found to be clear of any visible signs of cancer, though she did admit mumbling about wanting a new pink Chanel bag in her sleep.

The host-actress reminded everyone she is still battling five of six autoimmune conditions, with three of the diagnosed ones considered life-threatening as it could damage the artery connecting her heart to her lungs, on top of being allergic to all steroids.

Kris then said she was suffering from a Lupus Arthritis flare affecting her bones and knees, adding she will start physical rehabilitation therapy soon with a walker since her calves "look like toothpicks."

"I promised myself BAWAL SUMUKO. I need a goal, something for all of us to look forward to. #tuloyanglaban," Kris said.

She confirmed she was working on a show set to launch by the end of the year thanks to her former ABS-CBN bosses.

While she wouldn't say the show's concept, Kris did say everyone would get to see her present day journey, and ended by again referencing the supposed wedding.

"Apologies but until my groom and I exchange vows in that very small wedding (but surely not outdoors) I'm choosing to keep my relationship private," Kris finished. "Ibalato niyo na sa'kin 'yun. Invited naman kayong lahat if and when sa kasal."

