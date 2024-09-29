True wellness with the Filipino touch of excellence

The Farm at San Benito expertly blends wellness and nature into an unforgettable experience of harmony, within and out.

In our previous column, we talked about the importance of self-care to our physical, mental, and emotional wellness, an important practice that keeps us centered in both body and mind.

Our journey as an advocate of wellness and sustainability continues at a sanctuary nestled in the heart of nature – The Farm at San Benito. Additionally, this month we were also introduced to an exciting new initiative formed with the potential to elevate the Philippines as a global wellness destination, the Wellness Tourism Authority of the Philippines (WeTAP).

Resting at the foothills of Mt. Malarayat, the first thing one could notice upon arrival is how the architecture of The Farm blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Open-air villas and large windows welcome the lush greenery inside, offering breath-taking views that soothe the soul and allow guests to fully immerse in the serene environment.

The peace and serenity the atmosphere offers are always inviting for a leisurely stroll, to take in the picturesque views, and savor the calmness.

An expertly curated experience at The Farm

It’s apparent how the resort is placing a heavy emphasis on eco-sustainability, while showcasing Filipino artisanal craftsmanship in almost every corner. From custom-made wooden furniture to locally woven fabrics, every detail honors the richness of Filipino culture and nature. While I have visited before, it never ceases to amaze me how much attention and respect go into the details of the experience that The Farm curates.

The sense of calm and well-being at the resort is further enhanced by the artistry of traditional Filipino design, a testament to our cultural heritage. During our stay at the Narra Villa (each one is named after native trees), I was taken with the way The Farm blended the coziness of excellent hospitality with wellness and the celebration of Filipino identity and creativity.

One of the simple joys I’ve found was that anyone could easily reach out to the peacocks and ducks loitering and feed them.

Apart from the exceptional environment and design, what makes The Farm a true top wellness destination is its holistic approach to wellness.

It wasn't just the architecture and setting that captivates. The food offered nourishment not just for the body, but for the mind, too. The Farm's “ALIVE!” restaurant was a farm-to-table experience that focuses on plant-based, nutrient-dense dishes. As a pioneer in vegan dining, it exemplifies the slow food movement, where each dish is crafted with care to enhance the body's natural detoxification processes.

Goodness resonating from within, and out to the community

And the ingredients, grown in The Farm’s organic gardens or sourced from nearby local farmers, make every meal a highlight of freshness and vitality.

Beyond the delicious food, The Farm’s dedication to health extends to a variety of wellness programs overseen by a diverse group of professionals, including medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and fitness coaches. These experts provide a range of services, from functional fitness activities to medically supervised health programs.

One of their offerings I was inclined to experience was their Sleep Induction Therapy – if you have frequent trouble sleeping like I do, stay tuned for a review in a future column, or a future episode of Okay Doc!

In addition to individual wellness, The Farm makes its positive impact on the local community through job creation and cultural promotion. Employing many local residents, from chefs to gardeners, the resort provides stable employment and skills development in an industry that continues to expand in our country. Local culture is a key part of the guest experience, as even traditional Filipino healing modalities – from the healing touch of hilot and to our heritage of herbal medicine – and arts are woven into every aspect of the retreat.

The eco-sustainability initiatives at The Farm also reflect the Filipino values of bayanihan and malasakit. Projects like tree planting, waste reduction, and energy efficiency embody a commitment to environmental stewardship through the resort’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. Additionally local artisans find support from The Farm’s promotion of their organic, locally crafted wellness products such as coconut oil-based skincare and native accessories.

WeTAP’s approach marks exciting chapter for PH tourism

This deep-seated commitment to wellness and sustainability is aligned with the goals of a new and exciting initiative for the industry – the Wellness Tourism Authority of the Philippines (WeTAP). Officially formed with the support of the Philippine Department of Tourism, WeTAP aims to position the Philippines as a leading international destination for wellness tourism.

The formation of this body comes at a time when the global wellness economy is booming, valued at $5.6 trillion in 2022, with the Philippine wellness sector alone contributing a notable $41 billion.

Secretary Christina Frasco of the Department of Tourism emphasized the importance of wellness tourism in her keynote speech during WeTAP’s launch, stating that it offers the Philippines a unique opportunity to diversify its tourism offerings. As wellness tourism continues to grow globally, the country is in a prime position to attract both domestic and international travellers seeking transformative wellness experiences.

Jennifer Sanvictores, WeTAP’s Marketing and Public Relations Head, and Global Head of Sales and Communications for The Farm, underscored the association’s mission to promote evidence-based holistic healing, environmental sustainability, and the renowned Filipino brand of wellness.

“By showcasing the Filipino Brand of Wellness and our heartfelt Filipino hospitality, we aim to attract both domestic and international travellers seeking a truly meaningful and transformative holiday,” said Sanctivores.

With its distinctive approach to healing and hospitality, the Philippines has much to offer travellers who are looking for more than just a vacation. Through wellness tourism, the country can foster a deeper connection between travellers and the land, while also contributing to local communities and the environment.

The potential for wellness tourism to boost economic growth is immense. With the sector growing by an impressive 79.9% between 2020 and 2022, our country is poised to become a major player on the global stage.

Nonong and I with The Farm’s Jennifer Sanvictores (Global Head of Sales and Communications) and Dr. Jocelyn Franco, one of their resident doctors.

WeTAP envisions wellness tourism contributing significantly to nation-building by creating dignified, gender-equal jobs, especially in rural areas. Additionally, the association is dedicated to promoting sustainable and ethical standards within the industry, ensuring that both travelers and locals benefit from this emerging sector.

“Our vision is to enrich the quality of life for our guests while fostering environmental stewardship and supporting the growth of local communities,” affirmed Sanctivores. “Through wellness tourism, we hope to create a ripple effect that benefits both the traveller and the nation."

As I reflect on my time at The Farm and the exciting future that WeTAP represents, I am filled with hope and optimism for our tourism industry. Wellness tourism offers a unique opportunity for both personal transformation and national growth.

By embracing our natural beauty, cultural heritage, and the innate kindness and hospitality of the Filipinos, we develop a wellness tourism industry that enriches the lives of everyone it touches --from the travellers who seek healing to the communities that make it all possible.

