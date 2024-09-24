Ex-sexy star Aya Medel survives brain aneurysm

Aya Medel during her heydays as a '90s sexy star (left); Chef Aya at the recent launch of Department of Tourism's “Kain Na!” campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Former sexy star Aya Medel revealed that she suffered brain aneurysm but she survived.

According to mayoclinic.com, brain aneurysm "is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain."

In her Facebook account, Aya narrated her journey to fight brain aneurysm.

"Many people are wondering what happened to me, why suddenly I stopped posting, talking to people, and I was gone for months," Aya said.

"Yes! I had a brain aneurysm, but I survived."

The 90s sexy actress thanked the people who supported her.

"I'd like to thank the following people who’s gone through it with me. To my daughter Ishi and son Simon, and to Ei for being there for me when I needed you the most. To Laylene for staying beside me during the crucial period and to the whole family, for your love and support.

"I'd also like to give a special thanks to the fellow mommies who brought me to the hospital when I fell ill.

"To the surgeons, doctors, nurses and to all the staff of Cardinal Santos Hospital, most specially to my Neurosurgeon, Dr. Jay Villavicencio for performing endovascular coiling as the medical management choice for my condition.

"A special thanks to Dr. Ranoa & Dr.Jimenez, I cannot express how much I am thankful for your exceptional desire to please your patients. I just wanted to write and express my gratitude for your great treatment.

"Please know how very deeply | appreciate what you have done for me.

"Thank you all for the well wishes and for your prayers during those difficult times. I wouldn't be alive right now if not because to all of you."

Aya acknowledged that she's one of the few survivors of brain aneurysm.

"But I planned to live my life to the very fullest.

"My heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you to all of you.

"Thank you Lord for giving me another chance to live."

RELATED: Former '90s bold star Aya Medel to open third restaurant