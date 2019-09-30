Former '90s bold star Aya Medel to open third restaurant

MANILA, Philippines — Aya Medel, a '90s bold star, is now a chef and was among those featured during the Department of Tourism’s recent launch of its “Kain Na!” campaign, which aims to promote culinary and farm tourism in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Aya, or Rechie Hayakawa in real life, said she started studying Culinary Arts in 2007 at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies.

“Nag-aral ako ng culinary kay chef Gene Gonzalez sa Center for Asian Culinary Studies noong 2007. During showbiz time, nag-aaral na ako. Hilig ko talagang magluto,” she shared.

The former actress said she is proud to be part of the Tourism department’s project.

“I'm really proud sa movement nila being sustainable and pushing Filipino food, creating new Filipino dishes, it's really good,” said Aya, who now owns three restaurants, including Ishiaya's Garden Bistro and an upcoming organic restaurant in 2020.

It was not difficult, she said, to leave her showbiz career to become a chef.

“Hindi siya mahirap kasi ang sarap-sarap. I don't know, maybe it's really just my passion, pero sobrang sarap ng pakiramdam na nasa kusina ka tapos ang dami-daming kumakain,” Aya said.

She admitted that she misses showbiz but for now, being a chef is her cup of tea.

“Namimiss ko siyempre 'yung mga shooting, 'yung nasa set ka tapos alaga ka nila na parang prinsesa,” said the former sexy star, who earned the monicker "Papaya Queen" in the '90s.

When asked if she is willing to go back to showbiz again and be part of “Ang Probinsyano,” Aya said: “Ay wala po, full time na po ako dito for six years na.”

Aya was known for her sexy roles in '90s flicks like “Babae sa Bubungang Lata,” “Totoy Mola” and “Alipin ng Aliw,” to name a few.