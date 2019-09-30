ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Aya Medel during her heydays as a '90s sexy star (left); Chef Aya at the recent launch of Department of Tourism's “Kain Na!” campaign
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo (right photo)
Former '90s bold star Aya Medel to open third restaurant
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Aya Medel, a '90s bold star, is now a chef and was among those featured during the Department of Tourism’s recent launch of its “Kain Na!” campaign, which aims to promote culinary and farm tourism in the country. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Aya, or Rechie Hayakawa in real life, said she started studying Culinary Arts in 2007 at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies. 

“Nag-aral ako ng culinary kay chef Gene Gonzalez sa Center for Asian Culinary Studies noong 2007. During showbiz time, nag-aaral na ako. Hilig ko talagang magluto,” she shared.  

The former actress said she is proud to be part of the Tourism department’s project. 

“I'm really proud sa movement nila being sustainable and pushing Filipino food, creating new Filipino dishes, it's really good,” said Aya, who now owns three restaurants, including Ishiaya's Garden Bistro and an upcoming organic restaurant in 2020.

It was not difficult, she said, to leave her showbiz career to become a chef. 

“Hindi siya mahirap kasi ang sarap-sarap. I don't know, maybe it's really just my passion, pero sobrang sarap ng pakiramdam na nasa kusina ka tapos ang dami-daming kumakain,” Aya said. 

She admitted that she misses showbiz but for now, being a chef is her cup of tea. 

“Namimiss ko siyempre 'yung mga shooting, 'yung nasa set ka tapos alaga ka nila na parang prinsesa,” said the former sexy star, who earned the monicker "Papaya Queen" in the '90s.  

When asked if she is willing to go back to showbiz again and be part of “Ang Probinsyano,” Aya said: “Ay wala po, full time na po ako dito for six years na.”

Aya was known for her sexy roles in '90s flicks like “Babae sa Bubungang Lata,” “Totoy Mola” and “Alipin ng Aliw,” to name a few.

AYA MEDEL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
4 days ago
WATCH: Spanish chef to launch Madrid-style sisig
By Rosette Adel | 4 days ago
Imagine your sisig getting a Spanish twist — that’s what Madrid born-chef Ivan Fernandez plans to create.
Food and Leisure
4 days ago
More flavors, more K-drama at Sam Stew
By Julie Cabatit-Alegre | 4 days ago
There’s something special about Sam Stew that makes it different from all the other samgyeopsal places in the metr...
Food and Leisure
4 days ago
Eating my way through Boracay
By Sharwin Tee | 4 days ago
I’m not the biggest beach guy.
Food and Leisure
4 days ago
Understanding the cuisine of Israel
By Heny Sison | 4 days ago
When we think about Israel, we think about our faith, and the faith of millions of others birthed in this country.
Food and Leisure
4 days ago
What does ‘Zicke, zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi!’ mean? Find out at Okada's Octoberfest
By Scott Garceau | 4 days ago
One thing you might not expect to see while wandering down Okada’s Crystal Corridor is an Austrian band dressed in lederhosen...
Food and Leisure
Exclusive
4 days ago
Spanish chef to make sexy tapas bar feel like 'home' in updated menu
By Rosette Adel | 4 days ago
A tapas bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City will get "sexier" and will have an even more authentic Spanish feel after...
Food and Leisure
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with