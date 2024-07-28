Get checked: Chronic Kidney Disease awareness website launched

MANILA, Philippines — Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is one of the leading causes of death in the Philippines. The figures are alarming.

According to the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI), one Filipino develops chronic renal failure every hour, which is estimated to be around 2.3 million Filipinos currently diagnosed with CKD. Other recent projections show that one in 10 Filipinos will develop this deadly disease. What’s even more alarming is that very few symptoms appear during its early stages, and people only realize that they have CKD when the condition has advanced.

Aiming to spread awareness about CKD, patient organizations and medical societies recently came together in observance of National Kidney Month last June by way of helping Filipinos detect the early symptoms of Chronic Kidney Disease and educating them on its prevention with the event titled "It Starts with U: Get CheCKD."

Boehringer Ingelheim's 'It Starts with U:P Get CheCKD' aims to raise awareness on Chronic Kidney Disease.

Held at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City last June 29 and supported by Boehringer Ingelheim (Philippines) Inc., experts and partner organizations attended the event, including Rey Abacan Jr., President and Founder of Dialysis PH; Marimel Lamsin, Internal Vice President of the Kidney Transplant Association of the Philippines Inc. (KITAP); Karen Alparce-Villanueva, President of the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO); and Dr. Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete, Executive Director of NKTI.

Experts on the subject shared facts on the prevalence and dangers of CKD and how Filipinos can adopt simple yet effective measures to protect themselves against it.

“CKD is one of the most common chronic illnesses in the Philippines and part of its danger is the difficulty in early detection since its symptoms don’t manifest until it's too late. However, this condition can be easily mitigated by regular testing and adapting a few lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Maaliddin B. Biruar, a renowned nephrologist in the country and the key expert of the talk.

“Early detection and regular medical consultations will help prevent the progression of CKD in our patients, ensuring better quality of life and productivity. By addressing the risk factors of CKD, such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus, we can also reduce the socio economic burden of treating end-stage CKD,” added Dr. Liquete.

The event also served as an opportunity for Boehringer Ingelheim to launch its new disease awareness website, It Starts with You, a web page containing data and information on CKD that patients and the public can access.

“Accessible tools and education are essential in combating CKD. With tools like this website, we can empower Filipinos with the knowledge and understanding for detecting CKD early and managing it effectively. Early detection through accessible testing can significantly improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for those affected by this silent but serious condition," said Dr. Greta Cortez, Head of Medicine for Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines.

During the event, families spent the whole day engaging in educational and entertaining activities at different zones where they checked for CKD and learned the importance of adopting healthy habits to prevent the disease.

Event-goers enjoyed the kidney-shaped game room called “Check Your Choices.” Participants went down different paths with each room challenging their health and lifestyle choices. The game was a fun way to teach Filipinos how intentional habits can build a healthier life.

At the “Movement CheCKD Zone,” they learned how a healthy lifestyle is vital for keeping the kidneys healthy. Families joined a fun Zumba session to start — or maintain — their active lifestyle. They also learned that a healthy diet plays an important role in overall kidney health.

Then, at the “Nutrition CheCKD Zone,” visitors were treated to delicious and kidney-friendly food.

They also had the opportunity to have one-on-one consultations with doctors at the “Health CheCKD Zone.” The zone put up health and lifestyle stations where participants had their vitals, such as blood pressure, height, weight, and heart rate, checked. Visitors who were identified as at risk for CKD were referred to the screening booth. These regular health checks are crucial in preventing CKD.

Regular exercise reduces blood pressure, which is vital in maintaining kidney health.

The first 250 participants who completed their event passport were given healthy banana chips as a token. "It Starts with U: Get CheCKD" marked a record turnout, with hundreds of guests who enjoyed the day’s activities and learning a lot from them, as well.

“We are happy to see that more Filipinos are taking a proactive step towards taking care of their kidneys. We are committed to improving the lives of Filipinos with interconnected cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic disease which CKD is a part of. The best way to make lasting change is by educating our communities, healthcare providers, patients, and their families,” said Dr. Cortez.

Take charge of your kidney health and visit your healthcare provider regularly. For more information, visit ItStartsWithYou.com.ph.

