How Rocco Nacino assures wife Melissa Gohing before doing kissing, 'awkward' scenes

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Rocco Nacino has become more mindful of what roles to accept since marrying star athlete Melissa Gohing.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent opening of Old Navy in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Rocco said that “in a way,” he has become more conscious of projects to accept since becoming a husband and a father.

“Yes, in a way how it will benefit my career kasi I’m more of drama and action ako. I cannot be full action na comedy… Nandu’n na rin ‘yung I want to be versatile. Nasa stage ako ngayon na I want to be put in comfortable roles. Kung baga, nag-oopen-up na talaga ako,” Rocco explained.

He, however, clarified that Melissa has been very supportive of his projects, whatever these may be.

“She’s very supportive naman even if I’m doing some roles na out of the box, which I like, because she knows that I need it as an actor.”

When asked how they handle jealousy, Rocco quipped: “Nakakatanggap ako ng mga siko, sipa sa mukha!”

“To be honest, kasi, we both came from different fields… so I’m not every familiar with his industry. So good thing na lang, during our first two years, ‘yun ‘yung medyo rough patch for us, understanding ‘yung each field namin. Pero it’s more of talaga, communication,” Melissa said.

“Out of respect, he tells me ahead of time, so I won’t be like, ‘Whoa! What’s happening?,’ parang ganu’n,” she added.

“Kasi ‘di ba dati, mahihiya ‘yung lalaki na mag-kissing scene, pero ito, minimessage ko sa kanya, the other day, may taping ako for ‘Magpakailanman,’ ‘Heads up ha, meron kaming kiss kasi kinasal kami, ganto’,” Rocco shared how he informs Melissa about kissing and other awkward scenes.

“I appreciate that,” Melissa enthused.

She believes that her husband’s work is art, so should not be a cause for fights and jealousy.

“It’s a work of art to be portraying someone in a story. Mahal n’ya ‘yung trabaho n’ya so I’m super supportive. Lalo na when I used to play volleyball, sobrang supportive din s’ya. We are both support systems to each other.”

Rocco, on the other hand, is a “protective” husband, said Melissa.

“Sa totoo lang, I also don’t also give him a reason to (be jealous) every time I work with a male partner kapag nagcocover,” she explained.

Melissa and Rocco were also among the guests at the recent new collection launch of footwear label Mini Melissa. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos