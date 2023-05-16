Sunshine Cruz bares Hollywood offer, healing from ex Cesar Montano

MANILA, Philippines — Having daughters has its built-in advantages. One of them is having your own stylist team free of charge.

Take it from Sunshine Cruz. Angelina Isabele, Samantha Angeline, and Angel Franchesca, her daughters by former husband Cesar Montano, make it their mission to further glam up their mom by coming up with ways to further level up her good looks.

“They recommend the best makeup, hair color and clothes for me,” Sunshine said after the story conference for the dramedy "Lola Magdalena," where she is cast as the youngest prostitute in a group composed of aging women of the flesh (Gloria Diaz in the title role, Liza Lorena, Perla Bautista and Pia Moran interpreting a story written by Dennis Evangelista).

So supportive are her pretty grownup daughters, they don’t allow any bashing – like Sunshine’s sexy photos before her marriage – to ruin their positive image of their mom. The 45-year-old singer’s detractors tried to put her down before her daughters by sending them those sexy photos.

But Sunshine’s Tres Marias, didn’t bite. They’re old enough to know their parents’ world is brimming with intrigues.

It’s also a credit to how Sunshine raised her daughters single-handedly after she and Cesar parted ways.

Mother and daughters keep communication lines wide open.

“My daughters understand me. We’re friends. They respect me and listen to me,” the proud mom said.

They’re also dean’s listers, mind you. Thus, Sunshine advises them to graduate from school first before focusing on showbiz (the two eldest, Angeline and Samantha, have dabbled in recording). This way, they have a plan B besides showbiz.

Sunshine also hopes her daughters won’t get married for now. There is so much to enjoy before settling down.

For instance, Sunshine and Cesar are on speaking terms, and their daughters bond with their father even more frequently. Sunshine is happy.

The wound has slowly healed with time.

“I saw my kids’ Instagram photos of their lunch get-together with Cesar. They are very happy. My children’s joys are mine,” beamed Sunshine.

After all, she added, family is family. Cesar is their dad. And she has so many blessings, there’s no reason to be bitter, especially over the past.

Sunshine is so neck-deep in projects, she can’t accept a new one until July. Because the shooting/taping schedules are full, Sunshine is hesitant in accepting a Hollywood film her manager Arnold Vegafria told her about.

Neither does she mind being loveless, after she broke up with Macky Mathay.

It’s enough that she’s happy and grateful. Her personal storms have made her even stronger.

This being so, Sunshine wants to be an inspiration, especially to those waging their own battles.

That’s the best example Sunshine can give her daughters, and anyone for that matter.

