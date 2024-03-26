'Mga momshies!' Melai Cantiveros gives Women's Month inspiration

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros had a message for women this Women’s Month.

In an interview with Philstar.com during Shein's recent Festival Mall pop-up store opening, Melai said that women need to love themselves more.

“Ang message ko sa mga momshie natin, huwag nating kalimutang mahalin ang mga sarili natin para talagang mas marami pa tayong maibigay na pagmamahal sa mga anak natin,” she said.

In the same interview, Melai said she has no stylist so she styles her own outfits.

“May stylist 'pag talagang mga AAA na. Pero pag araw-araw, sa 'Magandang Buhay' at sa 'Primetime Bayan' namin ni Jennica, ako lang,” she said. — Video by Deni Bernardo

