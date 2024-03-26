fresh no ads
'Mga momshies!' Melai Cantiveros gives Women's Month inspiration | Philstar.com
^

Health And Family

'Mga momshies!' Melai Cantiveros gives Women's Month inspiration

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros had a message for women this Women’s Month. 

In an interview with Philstar.com during Shein's recent Festival Mall pop-up store opening, Melai said that women need to love themselves more. 

“Ang message ko sa mga momshie natin, huwag nating kalimutang mahalin ang mga sarili natin para talagang mas marami pa tayong maibigay na pagmamahal sa mga anak natin,” she said. 

In the same interview, Melai said she has no stylist so she styles her own outfits.

“May stylist 'pag talagang mga AAA na. Pero pag araw-araw, sa 'Magandang Buhay' at sa 'Primetime Bayan' namin ni Jennica, ako lang,” she said. — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATEDMelai Cantiveros breaks silence over recent 'miracle' even her family didn't know

vuukle comment

MELAI CANTIVEROS
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with