'Kahit Google 'di siya mahanap': Amy Perez unable to locate ex Brix Ferraris for reunion with son

MANILA, Philippines — Amy Perez revealed her and her son, Adi's efforts to locate her ex-husband, singer Brix Ferraris.

The "It's Showtime" host sat down with showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel where she talked about raising Adi on her own, getting a second shot at love and locating her ex-husband.

In their conversation about Amy being a mother and raising her firstborn, the host bared how much she struggled with letting her son go so he could live independently.

Adi asked to move out of the house when he turned 21 five years ago.

"May dagok 'yun for me na 'yung anak ko gusto nang mag-solo," she began.

Her mother made her realize that she did exactly the same when she turned 21.

"Mga anak natin, para silang mga saranggola na kailangan mong paliparin. Alam mong dadating 'yung araw na you have to let go of them," Amy said.

She shared that Adi had questions about himself and had been wanting to seek answers.

Ogie and Amy's conversation then went on to the relationship between Adi and Brix.

Amy and Brix, then popular as the front man of South Border, married in 1995. Two years later, Adi was born.

They separated years after but their annulment was finalized only in 2014. In the same year, Amy married radio personality Carlo Castillo. They have two sons, Kyle and Isaiah.

No communication at all

Ogie asked about the relationship between Adi and his estranged father.

“To be honest, wala talaga silang naging relationship. The last time nakita ni Adi ‘yung daddy niya is noong three or four years old siya. Tapos nag-paalam si Brix na magta-Timezone sila. Tinupad niya. And I think during that time na nag-Timezone sila, pinangakuan niyang babalik siya — [pero] hindi naman bumalik si Brix,” she said.

That was the last time the father and son bonded.

Amy said she was left to raise Adi, but made sure not to badmouth Brix.

It was not until Adi was 18 when a sibling of Brix reached out to them and asked if they can see her son.

"Gusto nilang makipagkita kay Adi. 18 na siya. Aware siya sa nangyari at sa mga nangyayari at sa mga tanong niya na walang sagot. Aware din siya doon, sabi ko," Amy recalled.

She relayed the message to her teenager and asked him if he wanted to meet them.

"Ang sagot nu'ng bata is, 'Mama, what for?' Parang all this time, hindi naman nila ako hinahanap. Alam naman nila address natin. Hindi ka naman nagbago ng address sa bahay. Alam din naman nila 'yung landline kay Mama Doll, which is sa lola nila, my mom. Ba't hindi sila tumawag? So ang sagot ni Adi, 'What for?'" Amy said.

She had to repeat herself and make sure if that was what Adi wanted, and her son was sure of himself.

Finding Brix

Amy revealed, though, that at one point Adi searched for Brix. She also thought of finding her ex-husband.

"I think, oo, nag-effort siya on his own. Kami separately. Hindi ko man sinasabi sa kanya na harapan, nag-effort akong hinanap ko. Siya din nag-effort, feeling ko. And pareho na kaming umabot sa parehong conclusion na hindi namin siya mahanap, kahit Google hindi siya mahanap.

“May mga nakapagsabi lang na nasa America. Hindi ko na rin inalam kung may pamilya ba siya du’n or ano. Wala na. Basta may nakapagsabi lang sa akin na ayaw na niya pag-usapan ‘yung tungkol sa anak niya kay Amy Perez. So okay na ‘yun sa amin. ‘Yun ang nakarating sa amin. So sige okay na," the host said.

Despite this, she reassured her son that he's not lacking. She also said that Carlo and Adi's brothers remained supportive.

"Pinapaliwanag ko na lang kay Adi na, ‘Walang kulang sa’yo anak. Buo ka. Buo tayong pamilya. Nandyan si Carlo, ang daddy mo. Hindi mo man siya kadugo, mahal ka niyan. Sinusuportahan ka niyan. Mahal ka niyan.’ So mas na-appreciate niya ngayon si Carlo. Mas na-appreciate niya ngayon ‘yung mga kapatid niya,” Amy said.

She has come to the conclusion that Adi might have accepted the way things are between him and his biological father whom he calls Pops. He calls Carlo "Dada."

"Hindi man niya directly sinasabi sa akin pero parang tinuldukan na niya, parang natanggap na niya na, hindi natin siya mahanap," she shared.

For now that might be the case, but Amy said she still hopes that father and son will meet again.

"Oo naman. Gusto ko 'yun. Pinagdarasal ko pa rin 'yun, hanggang ngayon na magkita sila, magkausap sila. At maipaliwanag talaga ni Brix kung ano 'yung mga dapat na ipaliwanag kay Adi," she said.

