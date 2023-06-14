Jason Abalos shows sonogram photo of first baby with Vickie Rushton

The bride and groom in Francis Libiran creations. Vickie Rushton was glowing in a long white sleeved gown while Jason Abalos wore an embroidered Barong Tagalog.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jason Abalos shared a sonogram photo of his baby with wife Vickie Rushton.

In his Instagram account, Jason asked his followers who is his baby's look alike.

"Daddy o si Mommy? Can't wait to see you my child," he captioned the post.

"Ang panganay laging kamukha ng tatay," an Instagram user commented.

Jason and Vickie announced last month that they are expecting their first baby.

Vickie posted an ultrasound video of their baby in her Instagram.

"The first time we saw you," she captioned the post.

Jason commented on the post with three heart emojis.

The couple tied the knot last September after over a decade of dating.

