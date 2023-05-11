Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first baby

The bride and groom in Francis Libiran creations. Vickie Rushton was glowing in a long white sleeved gown while Jason Abalos wore an embroidered Barong Tagalog.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are expecting their first baby.

In her Instagram account on Wednesday, Vickie posted an ultrasound video of their baby.

"The first time we saw you," she captioned the post.

Jason commented on the post with three heart emojis.

The beauty queen also posted a Bible verse from 1 Samuel 1:27 which said, "For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of our hearts.”

Vickie celebrated her birthday last Tuesday. Jason posted on his Instagram a photo of his wife and captioned it with gratitude to the Lord that she's his wife.

"Maligayang kaarawan mahal kong asawa. Kulang ang pasasalamat sa panginoon dahil ikaw ang makakasama ko habang buhay. Ang pag mamahal ng panginoon ay ramdam ko pag nakikita ko kung anong puso ang meron ka. Mahal na mahal kita," he said.

Jason and Vickie tied the knot last September after over a decade of dating.

