7 Golden rules of aging wisely and gracefully

MANILA, Philippines — There are certain joys and perks that come with aging. From financial stability to greater wisdom that comes with aging, you also get senior discounts from drugstores, restaurants, and other establishments. But reality bites, and when it hits you, you start getting worried and anxious about the future. Aging thus becomes a source of stress, especially if you still cannot accept it, more so embrace this season, and you remain clueless on how to enjoy yourself now that this season is here.

Consider then these seven golden rules of aging wisely and gracefully to make the most out of your golden years, as suggested by So Sure Bladder Leakage Pad consultant, Phil-US registered dietitian-nutritionist Cheshire Que:

1. Enjoy the life season with positivity - Aging is inevitable. Period. It is a phase that everyone will go through. That’s why you need to accept it with gladness. Physiological changes accompany aging. Your body will not respond to the environment the way it did in your younger years. Studies show that people who are positive and are able to manage stress well tend to be healthier and are less prone to mental health illnesses, mental decline, and heart diseases, so avoid stress and negativity. Let go of anything that causes you stress and surround yourself only with the people who give you a sense of purpose. Take it one step at a time and learn to live in the moment. Don’t overthink about what may or may not happen in a few years’ time.

2. Keep moving - Exercise is medicine. It prevents age-related illnesses by improving mobility, flexibility, strength, and blood circulation. Studies show that people who exercise are less likely to feel sluggish and exhausted. They are more energetic than those who just choose to sit at home. Exercise has also been proven to prevent depression and anxiety. It keeps you not only physically but also mentally healthy. In a recent study published in the Journal of Neurology and Clinical Practice, researchers found that a low-intensity exercise for a total of two and a half hours a week works wonders for the brains, which includes cognition, processing speed and attention span, among others. When you reach your 40s, you need to start thinking about the muscles that you don’t pay attention to, like our pelvic floor muscles. “Doing Kegels regularly will strengthen those muscles to prevent bladder leakage or incontinence issues later on,” says Cheshire.

3. Nourish your body with nutrient-rich food - Eat not just for pleasure but mainly for nourishment. This includes mindfully drinking water throughout the day because the sense of thirst may diminish as you age, leaving you at risk of dehydration. Drinking water also helps flush out toxins that speed up aging. Food choices must be centered on minimally processed food and more on whole foods from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, lean protein, and healthy fats. “When it comes to clean eating, enjoying a variety of food in moderation will ensure our bodies are well-nourished,” says Cheshire. “This also means that the older population should not adhere to any type of fad diet as they’re restricted to certain types of food, which will only prevent them from taking in essential nutrients that they need,” she adds.

4. Practice sleep hygiene - Sleeping hours may decrease as you age but quality sleep is very important. It is during sleep when the body is most able to repair itself. Keep a regular sleeping pattern that is aligned with the body’s circadian rhythm, also known as, body clock. This prevents hormonal imbalances that are associated with chronic illnesses. Have a downtime 1 hour before bedtime in a relaxing, sleep-promoting environment that is quiet, cold and dark.

5. Nourish your mind and soul – One of the best ways to maintain mental acuity is by keeping the mind engaged. Listening to music, reading, doing art, cooking, and taking up other hobbies do not just help keep up one’s well-being. They also help in maintaining the sharpness of mind. Likewise, nourishing the soul through spirituality gives wisdom and a sense of purpose in the golden years.

6. Visit your doctor regularly - To manage age-related illnesses and concerns, the role of a physician specializing in the care of mature and older adults is vital. Cheshire also points out that “a regular trip to the doctor’s office will ensure prevention and protection while maintaining the quality of life.” As an added advice to children looking after aging parents or relatives, Cheshire mentions as well to never embarrass them when they see changes in their bodies and with their behavior. “Instead, encourage them to open up about what they feel and speak up if they notice any changes in their body.”

7. Take proper nutrient supplementation - Mature and older people are at risk of nutrient deficiencies which lead to decreased functionality and quality of life. Vitamin D, Calcium, Vitamin C, Omega 3, fiber and even amino acids may be some of the nutrients that need to be considered. “The bottom line is to always seek guidance and supervision of a physician and a dietitian, don’t just buy something because of what you’ve heard or read. Risk for nutrient deficiencies must be addressed with individualized supplementation,” notes Cheshire.

With the proper perspective and education on how to age in a healthy way, aging will not become an obstacle to one's goals. However, in a report published by US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 50% of the older population is experiencing incontinence or the inability to control urinating, and women are particularly vulnerable. Incontinence leaves an impact on them physically, socially, and mentally because the condition restricts their activities, thus substantially reducing their quality of life. Aside from proper medication, and possible surgical procedures for severe cases, an incontinence pad is a practical solution for the sufferers. Remember, a menstrual pad is not meant for urine leaks as it's not designed to hold a rapid urine flow.

Don’t let a medical condition or aging-related problems such as bladder leakage stop you from achieving all that you can. So Sure Bladder Leakage Pads are designed for optimum absorbency of bladder leakage without the bulky feel of an adult diaper. They are available at major Mercury Drug outlets nationwide and at Lazada. For inquiries, email: [email protected] or call (02) 4701294.