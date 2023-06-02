Avoid digestive issues: Healthy eating habits to develop, says doctor

MANILA, Philippines — The temperatures are rising. They keep on rising during these hot and humid summer months. In a way, it is good, because the weather is sunny and fine for some exciting adventures with loved ones and family. On the other hand, the heat can have an impact on our health, as we are more prone to dehydration and digestive issue during summertime, and this can spoil the fun.

To make the most out of the remaining days of summer, stay healthy, keep properly hydrated, and nourish the body with wholesome food choices.

Dr. Eca Lorenzo, internal medicine specialist and functional medicine practitioner, suggested tweaks on our daily eating habits to help us stay energized during summer:

Take advantage of what nature has to offer during summertime. This is the season when fresh produce, particularly fresh fruits, are bountiful. “During this time, you notice that local in-season fruits like mango, guyabano, coconut, rambutan, santol, pomelo, and pineapple are readily available at your favorite grocery stores and markets. This can help add more color and variety to your plates, allowing you to get as many nutrients as possible,” said Dr. Lorenzo.

Veggies and dips can help curb hunger

Keep properly hydrated. Drink lots of water. Take fruits and vegetables that have high water content. “It’s also great to keep yourself well-hydrated by eating more vegetables with high water content, like lettuce, tomato, broccoli, spinach, and eggplant,” said Dr. Lorenzo.

Opt for lighter meals. On warm days, the digestive system may become slow as more energy is being spent to keep the body from overheating. “Avoid eating heavy meals this summer to give your digestive system a chance to keep up with everything that’s going on in your body. Remember to control your portions and to take your time chewing your food to avoid bloating,” Dr. Lorenzo suggested.

Have healthy snacks. Ideal snacks include veggie sticks and dips, trail mixes, and salad cups between meals to curb hunger and avoid overeating. Taking in more fiber to help digestion is the key.

Choose your cold treats wisely. Instead of ice cream, soda, and other sugary beverages, have fruit smoothies or botanical infused drinks instead. “Sugar can actually lead to dehydration when consumed in high volumes. Drinking water is still the best way to quench your thirst. But if you want something more flavorful, it’s best to choose the healthy route by making smoothies with fresh fruits and without added sugar or add ice to your favorite botanical infusions,” said Dr. Lorenzo.

Keep yourself hydrated by eating food with high water content

Sekaya has a line of botanical blends mad from organic ingredients with wellness benefits, such as easing digestive issues and boosting immunity. They are easy to prepare. Just steep a bag in freshly boiled water, infuse for 3 to 4 minutes, and add ice, and you’re good to go.

Observe food safety practices. Cases of food poisoning and gastroenteritis can be quite common in the season of summer. Both are caused by unhygienic or contaminated food and water, so take extra care when you cook. Follow food preparation safety standards, such as washing your hands before handling ingredients, washing ingredients, particularly fresh produce, properly, and making sure meat is cooked through. Pay attention to cooked food, as well, making sure you don’t leave them out in this sweltering heat for long periods.

Refrigerate leftovers. We often take time off to rest, relax or go swimming with the family during summertime. It is a fun activity that we always look forward to. So let’s not spoil it with health problems. With healthy eating habits, we can make the most out of it.

