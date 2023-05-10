^

Health And Family

Robert De Niro, 79, is a father for the 7th time

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 1:33pm
Robert De Niro, 79, is a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro attends the Savage Salvation Premiere at Helen Mills Theater on November 27, 2022 in New York City.
AFP/Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

MANILA, Philippines — Maybe it's luck, maybe it's skill. Whichever it is, 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is a father once more.

De Niro himself announced the news in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his latest film "About My Father" saying he "just had a baby."

A representative for the actor later confirmed the news to several media outlets, but did not disclose who the mother is or the child's gender.

During the interview, De Niro talked about being a parent, "There's no way around it with kids... I don't, like, to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But [sometimes] you just have no choice, and any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can't."

Related: Woman attempts taking gifts from Robert de Niro New York apartment

The actor has long been rumored to be dating martial artist Tiffany Chen, who he collaborated with on the 2015 film "The Intern."

Last March, De Niro was spotted by paparazzi with a seemingly pregnant Chen, who is around her mid-40s, leaving a restaurant after having dinner with fellow actors and good friends Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal.

De Niro's eldest children are 51-year-old Dreana and 46-year-old Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and with another ex-wife Grace Hightower he has 24-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen.

"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. [Helen] gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is," De Niro also said in the ET Canada interview.

After "About My Father," De Niro will next be seen in "Killers of the Flower Moon" by his constant collaborator Martin Scorsese alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser.

RELATED: DiCaprio and Scorsese talk 'Killers' as Rihanna hits CinemaCon

ROBERT DE NIRO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Watch out: Watsons&rsquo; BIG Nationwide Sale is happening from May 11 to 15!
Sponsored
6 hours ago

Watch out: Watsons’ BIG Nationwide Sale is happening from May 11 to 15!

6 hours ago
Five whole days of exciting and big discounts when you shop at Watsons online and in stores! 
Health And Family
fbtw
'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors
21 hours ago

'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo has been a fan of the outdoors long before she got married and had kids, and...
Health And Family
fbtw
Delta Air Lines and Korean Air repair Habitat for Humanity homes in Laguna
1 day ago

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air repair Habitat for Humanity homes in Laguna

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 day ago
Delta and Korean Air employees ditched their business suits for a day as they embarked on a meaningful project to celebrate...
Health And Family
fbtw
I asked AI to express human feeling, and this is what i got
1 day ago

I asked AI to express human feeling, and this is what i got

By Monique Toda | 1 day ago
It looks like we are starting to live in a sci-fi movie. With all these artificial intelligence chat apps available, pretty...
Health And Family
fbtw
'I had to make sure it was love, not lust': Aga Muhlach reveals why he married Charlene Gonzalez
2 days ago

'I had to make sure it was love, not lust': Aga Muhlach reveals why he married Charlene Gonzalez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez are still very much in love after 22 years together.
Health And Family
fbtw
&lsquo;Konting diperensya, hiwalay!&rsquo;: Vic Sotto shares Mother&rsquo;s Day 2023 message, family relationship advice
2 days ago

‘Konting diperensya, hiwalay!’: Vic Sotto shares Mother’s Day 2023 message, family relationship advice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Magnanay!,” Vic Sotto said of what kind of project he could think of for a potential collaboration with fellow...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with