Robert De Niro, 79, is a father for the 7th time

MANILA, Philippines — Maybe it's luck, maybe it's skill. Whichever it is, 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is a father once more.

De Niro himself announced the news in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his latest film "About My Father" saying he "just had a baby."

A representative for the actor later confirmed the news to several media outlets, but did not disclose who the mother is or the child's gender.

During the interview, De Niro talked about being a parent, "There's no way around it with kids... I don't, like, to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But [sometimes] you just have no choice, and any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can't."

The actor has long been rumored to be dating martial artist Tiffany Chen, who he collaborated with on the 2015 film "The Intern."

Last March, De Niro was spotted by paparazzi with a seemingly pregnant Chen, who is around her mid-40s, leaving a restaurant after having dinner with fellow actors and good friends Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal.

De Niro's eldest children are 51-year-old Dreana and 46-year-old Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and with another ex-wife Grace Hightower he has 24-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen.

"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. [Helen] gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is," De Niro also said in the ET Canada interview.

After "About My Father," De Niro will next be seen in "Killers of the Flower Moon" by his constant collaborator Martin Scorsese alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser.

