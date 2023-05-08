‘Clean living! Parati ako naglilinis ng bahay’: Vic Sotto, 69, shares secret to healthy life

Vic Sotto blowing the candle from his birthday cake being held by one of Hanabishi's owners, Jasper Ong

MANILA, Philippines — Vic Sotto fell victim to a death hoax last year, but the “Eat Bulaga” host proved that he’s still alive and kicking particularly as he turned 69 last April 28 and marked his birthday with all his children.

“Lumalabas naman ako talaga,” he said when asked how concerned he was a senior citizen about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ang senior bago na ha! Hindi 60! 80! ‘Yan ang bagong senior, sabi ng mga Hapon. May nabasa ako,” he quipped at last week’s media presser for his appliance brand endorsement, Hanabishi.

According to him, he has mixed feelings about the pandemic. On one hand, he feels for those who lost jobs. On the other hand, he also saw some benefits.

“’Pag pinag-uusapan ‘yung pandemic, ‘yung lockdown, personally, I have mixed feelings eh. Kasi andu’n ‘yung mararamdaman mo ‘yung hirap na dinanas ng mga kababayan natin. Mga nawalan ng trabaho, nawalan ng suweldo. Walang mabiling pagkain. Andu’n ‘yun eh, medyo mahirap dalhin. Buti naman, kahit papa’no, gobyerno natin, ginawa lahat para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan,” he explained.

“And on the other side, it was okay para sa akin. After so many years of working, shooting, taping, lahat na, araw-araw ‘Eat Bulaga,’ shooting ng pelikula, taping ng sitcom, minsan dala-dalawa pa, may game show, du’n ko naramdaman ‘yung masarap din palang maging tamad,” he joked.

What he appreciated the most during the pandemic was his time with family.

“’Yung nasa bahay ka lang, wala kang ginagawa, ‘di ka natratrapik, bahay ka lang, panood-nood lang. So ‘yun ‘yung plus side, the good side. Nakita kong pa’no lumaki si Tali. Mga unang hakbang n’ya. Mga unang words na nasabi n’ya, nabasa n’ya, eh sa mga una kong anak, ‘di ko masyadong nakita ‘yun kasi nga busi-busihan si daddy. Busi-busihan ‘yung mama nila.”

If there is one thing about the pandemic that he learned, he said, it is the value of taking a pause.

“Pero for me, it was okay, I hope they learn from me na dapat relax-relax lang muna. ‘Wag puro trabaho. Kailangan din ng pahinga.”

Speaking of rest, when asked if he is considering retirement, he said, “Retirement? Ang sabi mo nga, marami na ko’ng nagawa, marami na ko’ng natulungan, ang sagot ko lang du’n, marami pa! Marami pa kong magagawa, marami pa kong matutulungan, marami pa akong ma-eentertain, so retirement is malayo, malayo sa isip ko.”

When asked what is his secret to a healthy life, he declared: “Clean living! Parati akong naglilinis ng bahay.”

