Fact check: 'Bossing' Vic Sotto of ‘Eat Bulaga’ fame, still alive at 68

Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 12:10pm
Fact check: 'Bossing' Vic Sotto of âEat Bulagaâ fame, still alive at 68
File photo of Vic Sotto
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned comedian and TV personality Vic Sotto, who rose to fame through the noontime television show “Eat Bulaga” and eventually starred in several blockbuster comedy films that were Metro Manila Film Festival staples, is still alive. He is 68 years of age as of this writing.

CLAIM: A video originally posted on TikTok and subsequently reposted on YouTube claims that Sotto died last November 21, 2021.

RATING: This is false.

FACTS: ‘Bossing’ Vic Sotto is still very much alive and well, and no media outlets reported on his supposed passing on that date.

What the video says

The video, originally posted by user @justinebillo on TikTok and reposted by a certain Jovin Reyes on YouTube, suggests that Sotto had died at the age of 74.

Set to sentimental music, the short video titled “paalam po idol” (goodbye, idol) featured photos of Sotto, including one where he appears to be lying down with his face expressionless, a person lying down on a hospital bed, and another wearing an oxygen mask.

It also featured social media posts written like a death announcement but ended with a declaration that Sotto just peacefully had breakfast.

What was left out

There are no announcements from Sotto’s representatives or family that he is ailing or has died.

In fact, social media activity as recent as just around 23 hours before the publication of this fact check shows that Sotto is alive and is even enjoying time with Talitha, his daughter with Pauleen Luna.

Essential context

This is not the first time that Sotto was the subject of a death hoax. 

In 2014, social media was abuzz with rumors that the “Enteng Kabisote” star died, a claim which was eventually disproven by Malou Ochoa-Fagar, executive vice president of TAPE Inc. which manages Eat Bulaga.

Why did we fact-check this?

Philstar.com received a request to fact-check the video that was reposted on YouTube last November 23, 2021.

Since its publication, it has garnered 2,205,066 views, around 2,500 comments, and 36,000 likes.

The claim that Sotto has died has also since resurfaced online. — Xave Gregorio reviewed by Franco Luna 

--

This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.

Philstar.com is also a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections. It is an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here.

Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

