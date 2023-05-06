Vic Sotto celebrates 69th birthday with surprise gift

Vic Sotto blowing the candle from his birthday cake being held by one of Hanabishi's owners, Jasper Ong

MANILA, Philippines — “Eat Bulaga” pillar Vic Sotto had a surprise birthday bash with the media yesterday and thanked the Ong family of Hanabishi for organizing the soiree.

The comedian, who turned 69 last April 28, marked his birthday with all his children last week.

“Thank you for the trust and confidence sa inyong lingkod and makakaasa kayo na many, many more years, many, many more years to come. Parang ‘Eat Bulaga’ lang ‘yun. Magkita tayo sa 50th golden anniversary ng ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Sama kayo, s’yempre!” he said after blowing his birthday candle.

As present, the appliance brand gave Vic its latest product, a two-in-one icemaker and water dispenser – a first in the Philippines, said one of the brand’s owners, Cherish Ong-Chua.

According to Bossing, in his household, the electric fans are the most used especially during summer.

The appliance label has been an “Eat Bulaga” sponsor since 2010.

“At nu’ng kinuha nila akong endorser, hindi naman na ‘ko nag-dalawang-isip kasi laging ‘yan ang gamit ko sa bahay,” Vic said.

“One thing that I love about this family, parang ang turing nila sa’kin, ‘di ambassador, ‘di celebrity, kundi pamilya. Parang gusto ko nang palitan ‘yung pangalan ko ng Ong eh. Ano kaya, idagdag ko kaya? Sotto-Ong? Pwede, pwede! So para kaming ano eh, Dabarkads, magkakaibigan, magkakapatid, sila mga ate ko, sila mga kuya ko,” he said of the four Ong siblings, who were about half and more than half his age, that own the brand.

He has a message for his fellow influencers.

“What’s important for me as an endorser, as an influencer kung tawagin ngayon, is be true to yourself. Hindi ‘yung porket nabigyan ka ng produkto, hindi mo naman ginagamit, tapos i-eendorse mo, eh that’s false advertising. For me, importante, gusto ko ‘yung produkto. Kung ito ay ginagamit, dapat gamitin mo. Ganu’n lang, you have to be true to yourself, kumbaga, not only to yourself, to all the viewers. Halimbawa, Hanabishi. Siguraduhin mong gumamit ka ng Hanabishi. Siguraduhin mong okay ang performance ng Hanabishi. Hindi ‘yung, ‘Okay ‘to,’ eh hindi naman pala ganu’n… that’s false advertising.”

