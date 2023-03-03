‘Relasyon’ star Vilma Santos-Recto gives relationship advice

MANILA, Philippines — “Big celebrity weddings don’t last long,” many “Marites” Filipinos usually say, but not in the case of “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos and former senator Ralph Recto.

The couple, who exchanged vows on Dec. 11, 1992 in San Sebastian Cathedral in Lipa City, Batangas, marked their 30th wedding anniversary last December.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Vilma shared the secret to her lasting relationship with Ralph.

“If you love and respect each other, everything follows,” Vilma said.

“Kasi lalo na ‘pag matagal na ‘yung relationship n’yo, kahit papano nag-iiba ‘yan eh, you really have to adjust. Sabi nila, when you get married daw, three years is adjustment period. Sa experience ko, the whole time of the relationship is adjustment. So nag-aadjust kayo while you grow old, nag-iiba ‘yung priorities n’yo.”

Even if Vilma is so popular in the country, she still makes sure to respect and give way for Ralph.

“If you respect your partner, you will learn how to understand him, to love him, to love him for what he is. So nandudoon ‘yun. Kaya para sa’kin, ang isang nagtatatag sa relationship namin is respect. Always respect your partner.”

At her launch as new endorser for motorbike taxi service Angkas last Monday, she shared some anecdotes about her relationship with the former senator.

“Totoo ‘yung kinukwento ko noon. Talagang sinusundo ako ni Ralph sa motorcycle n’ya. Talagang sumasampa ako, naka-gown pa! Sinusundo n’ya ko sa ‘Vilma’ show, tapos sabi n’ya, ‘Ride with me!’ Nag-aaway pa kami nu’n, pipilitin pa ‘kong umangkas sa kanya,” she reminisced.

“Tapos bibilisan n’ya, eh me traffic. Pagdating sa traffic light, nakatapat ako sa bus. Wala pa namang helmet nu’n. Lahat ng nasa bus, nakatingin sa’kin, ‘Si Vilma Santos ba ‘to?’ Naka-gown pa’ko, naka-angkas, naka-heels pa, ‘di ba? Pero pagpunta naming du’n sa pupuntahan namin, binireak ko s’ya. Natakot kasi ako sa ginawa n’ya!”

Through the years, Vilma has learned to be used to riding with Ralph.

“Pero enjoy talaga. So sanay ako sa motorcycle!”

Asked when was the last time she “angkas” on Ralph, with the media laughing because of the double-meaning, she said: “I think the last time was in Lipa… Recently.”

“S’yempre, asawa ko na so mas mahigpit ang yakap!” she added.

Vilma also quipped that she is willing to do a joy ride with past co-stars Xian Lim and Kim Chiu as their third wheel, pun intended. — Video by Martin Ramos, photos from Vilma Santos via Instagram

