Vilma Santos-Recto open to return to politics

MANILA, Philippines — “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos-Recto is yet to be named a National Artist, considered as the highest honor conferred to a Filipino artist. But as a politician, she has already received the Presidential Lingkod Bayan, the most prestigious award given to a public servant.

According to “Ate Vi,” she never knew that she would join and even excel, as a local government official.

“I never dreamt na papasok ako sa politics! Never! Never in my wildest dreams,” she professed at last Monday’s press con for her launch as new endorser of motorbike hailing app Angkas.

“But I guess it was meant to be. May purpose ‘yung Panginoon. I just did my best and tinulungan naman N’ya ko, so naging public servant ako for 24 years.”

When she won as the first woman mayor of Lipa, Batangas in 1998, Vilma was enrolled by her husband, former senator and now Batangas congressman Ralph Recto, in a crash course on public administration and local governance at the University of the Philippines.

“Hanggang sa maging governor ako at congresswoman, every day is a learning process. Kasi iba-iba ang kinakaharap mo. It’s really a fulfillment para sa’kin kasi mayroon akong nagawa, nakapagsilbi ako, para sa mga kababayan natin nang walang kamera. And they appreciate you, pinagkakatiwalaan ka nila, para sa’kin legacy ‘yun. Para sa’kin ‘yun ang importante, to respect the trust they give you especially for a woman like me. Barako country ang Batangas, ‘di ba? So pinagkatiwalaan ako to serve them, malaking bagay para sa’kin ‘yun.”

Given her good track record in public governance, Vilma has been urged by “Vilmanians” to run for higher office such as senate, and even for vice president and president.

To this, she said: “I really don’t mind kasi iba ‘yung fulfillment eh ng pagiging isang public servant. It’s very, very fulfilling… Kung meron lang din akong isang legacy na pupwedeng iniiwan, palagay ko, ‘yun ‘yung serbisyong ginawa ko as a public servant.”

Ate Vi, however, had reservations when returning to government since she has just celebrated her 60 years in showbiz with a lineup of projects.

“Sa kaso ko kasi, hindi madali. Alam mo, ‘pag nagsilbi ka, it’s really a sacrifice. Gusto mo talaga magsilbi. Ako kasi nu’ng naging public servant ako, naskaripisyo talaga ‘yung career ko… Sa priorities ko, my first priority is my immediate family. Family first before everything. And then second is being a public servant. Ang medyo napunta sa third ‘yung show business ko… six years na wala na akong nagawang pelikula because I got so involved sa pagiging legislator, congresswoman, ‘di madali eh, kasi batas na pinaguusapan dito. ‘Di kamukha ng local chief executive, local government, para ka lang nasa bahay. Para kang nanay. You take care of a bigger family. But being a legislator, a congresswoman, you really need to study.”

The “Star for All Seasons,” nonetheless, is not shutting her doors in returning to the campaign trail in the future.

“Pero kung plano after three years, sa ngayon, wala pa sa ngayon. With all honesty. Kung babalik, why not? Pero kung hindi rin, okay. Marami pa rin akong pwedeng gawin na interesting din. Looking forward ako na baka magdirect ako, ‘di ba? Marami pa. Maraming pwedeng gawin na sa tingin ko magiging exciting at magiging open ako para sa lahat ng challenges na darating pa.”

