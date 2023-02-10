^

'I will protect my family': Victor Consunji breaks silence over rift with ex Maggie Wilson

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 11:02am
'I will protect my family': Victor Consunji breaks silence over rift with ex Maggie Wilson
Beauty queen-TV host Maggie Wilson and businessman Victor Consunji
Maggie Wilson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Victor Consunji broke his silence over his rift with ex-wife Maggie Wilson. 

In a statement released today posted by The STAR reporter and columnist Iris Gonzales, Victor said he's breaking his silence after "increased malicious online attacks" by Maggie. 

"I make this statement to express once and for all my position regarding her systematic harassment and bullying of my family, friends, colleagues and of myself and Ms. Rachel Carrasco specifically," Victor said. 

"Up to this point, I have done my best to remain silent, resorting only to lawful remedies to answer unlawful acts maligned to tarnish our reputations and character. And while it is lamentable that Ms. Wilson has debased herself through social media posts and stories, it has always been my stance that this abhorrent behavior is underserving of my attention," he added. 

Victor said that Maggie faces three arrest warrants for adultery, 16 arrest warrants for cyberlibel and multiple civil cases pertaining to the collection of unrecovered funds and swindled investments. 

"While previously I would have agree to an amicable separation and settlement, Ms. Wilson's behavior to deliberately disrupt my son's peace and to provoke, threaten, and subject me, Ms. Carrasco, or the people around us, to a trial by publicity, will fall to yield her any financial or personal gain," he said.  

"I will protect my family, my children and my loved ones. With every attack, manipulation, swindle, scam and insult conducted and propagated by Ms. Wilson and her affiliates, no matter how slight, I will ensure to institute the appropriate legal proceedings," he added. 

Meanwhile, Maggie’s alleged boyfriend Tim Connor posted a cryptic post on his Instagram account. 

“Imagine using a legal system to obtain an arrest warrant and send nearly 30 officers to arrest your wife and her "paramour" for allegedly having sex with each other based on sightings and Instagram images, while at the same time planning for a new life to enter the world with a ‘friend.’ 99% of countries' legal systems would think something is "slightly off"...” he said. 

“But some are just different... Extraordinarily different... Legal Disclaimer: The individuals in this photograph are acting, the caption is just a "scenario" and the world is flat,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Connor (@iamtimconnor)

RELATED: Did Maggie Wilson throw shade at Victor Consunji, partner's alleged pregnancy?

