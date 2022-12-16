Mylene Dizon shares what she learned from partner Jason Webb

The blended family of celebrity couple Mylene Dizon and Jason Webb.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Mylene Dizon shared what she learned in her current relationship with basketball coach Jason Webb.

During the press conference of her Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Family Matters," Mylene said her relationship with Jason is her longest.

"You cannot choose what’s going to happen. Si Jason, matagal ko nang kilala ’yun, e. College pa lang, pero kami pala ’yung magkakasama. So, hindi mo s’ya masasabi na he’s the one or I’m the one," she said.

"Sometimes ang timing din sa buhay. I’m more mature now, he’s more mature now. More responsible. We’ve already shaken off things that are not necessary," she added.

She also opened up on their blended family set up with Jason in an interview with Smart Parenting.

Mylene has two sons with former partner Paolo Paraiso, while Jason has two daughters with ex-wife Claudine Trillo.

"Wala pakialamanan. We respect that. If you start telling somebody how to rear a child, eh, he’s been rearing his children for a long time, parang it’s overstepping," she said.

"Hindi naman namin sinadya, nangyari na lang. It turned out na ’yun pala, kumbaga kung ano sa amin ngayon, ang formula to make things work as a blended family," she added.

