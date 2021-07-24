




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Pay it forward': Mylene Dizon on playing mother roles, mentoring
Actress Mylene Dizon and her pet dog, Arthur.
Instagram/missmylenedizon

                     

                        

                           
'Pay it forward': Mylene Dizon on playing mother roles, mentoring

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 11:32am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — From one of the most followed love teams with Bojo Molina in the 90s teenage show "Gimik" to today's most feared mother figure in TV shows, Mylene Dizon does not mind the shift in the roles she's getting. In fact, she thinks she is paying it forward.



For the versatile actress who is known to shift effortlessly from bida and/or kontrabida, Mylene is looking forward to mentoring the young actors that she works with.



"It's one of the things that I enjoy doing on the set. I think that's also one of the reasons why I am laging nanay ni ganito, ni ganyan," said Mylene.



She is playing the role of Charlie Dizon's mother in the mini-series "My Sunset Girl" that will premiere on July 14.



She has played mother to today's hottest young stars like Kathryn Bernardo in "Mara Clara" (2011), Joshua Garcia in "The Good Son" (2018), Bianca Umali in "Sahaya" (2019).



"I remember when I was starting out, you know sina (the late) Ray Ventura, Pen Medina. All of them, they were helping us out. Sila yung mga gumaganap na magulang namin so I think it's just natural for us to pay it forward," she said.



Mylene continued that when she was on the set of her show, she would be on standby, observe and give advice if needed.



"Bukod sa mapapabilis ang trabaho at magtutulungan tayo, when you see that the person is receptive, nakakaenganyo. Lalo na pag binulong ng direktor sa'yo na tama yung sinasabi mo. Minsan kasi di na sinasabi sa akin ng director. I'll still be there to support my co-actor. Hangga't di ako pinagbabawalan ng director, I suppose tama yung ginagawa ko," she said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MYLENE DIZON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ashin of the North is the &lsquo;beginning of everything&rsquo; for Kingdom universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ashin of the North is the ‘beginning of everything’ for Kingdom universe


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kingdom: Ashin of the North unravels the origins of the zombie apocalypse in Netflix’s megahit Korean original series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s now open to fall in love again. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable': Cinderella Faye Obe&ntilde;ita explains controversial Binibining Pilipinas answer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable': Cinderella Faye Obeñita explains controversial Binibining Pilipinas answer


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The day after the grand coronation night, BPCI gathered the newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens in a virtual forum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich cements love for Alodia Gosiengfiao                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich cements love for Alodia Gosiengfiao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Content creator Wil Dasovich cemented his love for girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao as seen in his answers on love questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kisses, actually, has many traits that make her not only eligible but a strong contender at this year's MUP.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The next big star to watch out for? Charlie Dizon reacts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The next big star to watch out for? Charlie Dizon reacts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
From "Fan Girl" to "My Sunset Girl", Charlie Dizon is among the busiest stars of ABS-CBN amid a pandemic. Does she see herself...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paul & Toni on parenting in pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paul & Toni on parenting in pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paul Soriano and Toni Gonzaga said they’ve learned not only to become a better spouse to each other, but also better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Klea Pineda wants to be constantly challenged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Klea Pineda wants to be constantly challenged


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Klea Pineda feels grateful and inspired these days. Why? She is following up her first lead role in Magkaagaw with another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kingdom: Ashin of the North exceeds expectations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kingdom: Ashin of the North exceeds expectations


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marflori |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just when you thought you already mastered the storytelling formula of the Korean drama or series after the Hallyu fame skyrocketed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the three main themes of "sound," "movement" and "story," the museum attempts to show the power of music and suggests...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with