What is Jovit Baldivino's cause of death?

MANILA, Philippines — The sudden death of singer Jovit Baldivino has caught his fans and the entertainment industry as a whole by surprise, with many lamenting his tragic passing at the age of 29.

Jovit's family, through the singer's former handler in Star Magic, Jerry Telan, confirmed in a statement that he was comatosed for five days after a CT scan showed a blood clot in his brain, a sign of an aneurysm.

His parents, Hilario and Cristeta, as well as his fiance, Camille Ann Miguel, added that the "Pilipinas Got Talent" winner was recuperating for a week with hypertension medicines and was advised not to sing in the meantime.

"Knowing Bundoy (Jovit), he gave in to [the] clamor of the crowd," read the family's statement.

The singer was invited by a family friend for an event in Batangas City. He sang three signature songs, but Jovit was gasping for breath by the third song. His father confirmed to ABS-CBN that Jovit died in the hospital due to stroke complications.

As defined by the UK-based National Health Service (NHS), an aneurysm is a "bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches."

When blood passes through the weakened blood vessel and the blood pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards like a balloon. These can happen in any of the body's blood vessels, most frequently in the brain (cerebral) and heart (thoracic or abdominal aortic).

Larger aneurysms mean larger bulges — and a bigger risk of bursting — leading to uncontrolled bleeding and possible death.

Brain aneurysm breakdown

Other medical terms for brain aneurysm are intracranial or cerebral aneurysm. Symptoms of a burst cerebral aneurysm include sudden headaches (dubbed "thunderclap headaches"), vomiting, stiff neck, and experiencing pain when looking at a light source.

The NHS added that risk factors for cerebral aneurysms include smoking, high blood pressure, and a family history of aneurysm.

The Columbia University Department of Neurology in New York noted that alcohol consumption, particularly binge-drinking or excessive drinking, is another acquired risk factor associated with the formation of aneurysms.

Experts are still debating if the frequency of aneurysms occurs in one from 20 people or one in 100 people; and even though the number of aneurysms that do rupture is very small, they can develop at any age — more commonly in women and individuals aged over 40.

Specific treatment for aneurysms should be determined by a doctor based on factors such as age, overall health, medical history, extent of the disease (location, size and growth rate of an aneurysm), as well as their signs and symptoms.

