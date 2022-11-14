What's causing your headache – you'd be surprised – and what you can do about it

There are many reasons why we get a headache. Some common ones, and others surprising and unexpected!

MANILA, Philippines — Headache is commonplace phenomenon that happens even to the healthiest of us—but what are they?

According to neurologist Norman Harden, a headache is pain felt in the head or face, sometimes upper neck. There are also pain-sensitive structures in the head and face that generate headaches, such as skin, bone and structures in the eyes, nose, mouth and even the jaw and teeth. The brain, while many believe is where headaches come from, is not pain sensitive and therefore not a source.

1. Influenza

Photo by benzoix / Freepik.com Of all the causes of headaches and fevers, having the flu warrants top spot.

Of all the causes of headaches and fevers, having the flu warrants top spot. According to a 2016 national survey, the flu is most prevalent between June to November, coinciding with the monsoon season. It is transmitted via droplets through coughing talking and sneezing or by contact with whatever the infected person has come into contact with.

2. Vaccination

When you get inoculated with whatever type of vaccine, the body gets to working to build a certain level of immunity against disease. In consequence, you may experience headache and fever, among other side effects.

3. Weather

Photo by tirachardz / Freepik.com Sometimes, the environment you’re in is the prime suspect for headache.

You don’t have to be ill to experience a headache or a fever. Sometimes, the environment you’re in, especially factoring in the seasons, is the prime suspect. Changes in weather and temperature are triggers for head pain. So too are atmospheric pollen during certain times of the year—they can trigger allergies and sinus infections, which can lead to a fever.

4. Weekend headache

Weekends are usually reserved for sleeping in or relaxing while doing slow and leisurely activities, so it makes to skip or delay your caffeine intake.

But this particular headache is caused by caffeine withdrawal, usually beginning 12 to 24 hours after your last sip, after having constantly gotten coffee in the mornings throughout the work week.

5. Sugar headache

Photo by wayhomestudio / Freepik.com Sugar or carbs may be a cause of headaches, according to neurology professor Dr. Peter Goadsby.

A bit of caution for folks with a bit of a sweet tooth or those who like to carbo load: Sugar or carbs may be a cause of headaches, according to neurology professor Dr. Peter Goadsby. Foods high in sugar or refined carbohydrates lead to a spike in blood sugar, triggering what’s called “reactive hypoglycemia,” a condition where too much insulin results in low blood sugar—and headache is one of the symptoms.

6. Altitude headache

Got plans for a trip to the highlands soon? Well, that can be a cause for a headache. According to the UK National Health Service, traveling to high altitudes, where there could be a significant change in barometric pressure, can lead to altitude sickness or what is otherwise known as acute mountain sickness, of which headache is a primary symptom.

