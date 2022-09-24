'Come what may': Megan Young, Mikael Daez open up about having kids

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez are in no rush to grow their family, and in fact, are okay with having no children at all.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 after nearly dating for a decade, talked about the prospect of having kids on the latest episode of their podcast "Behind Relationship Goals."

Megan said it was something they had discussed during the COVID-19 pandemic, though back then it was a matter of "when" rather than "will they ever." Mikael added that certain life experiences led them to share their thoughts with everyone.

The Miss World 2013 winner shared that a number of people have often asked her in various ways if she and Mikael would start a family, to which her common reply is "If we have kids, we have kids. If we don't, then we don't."

Mikael would similarly answer about "going with the flow" and supporting his beauty queen wife with her decisions. Megan jokingly replied that he would be a "marksman."

Coming from a big family with eight siblings, Mikael initially wanted to have a big family — to which Megan first reacted with "ang kapal ng mukha mo" — but being in a long-term relationship had changed his views.

"When I really thought about it, parang I didn't if [having kids] was something that I really wanted," admitted Megan, adding that at the moment she is enjoying the life she has with Mikael.

In response, Mikael asked Megan to challenge herself and think about how growing their family could be as exciting as the life they are living.

The couple said that pregnancy complications are one risk they fear, with Megan adding she doesn't know how her body will react. However, Mikael is comforted by the thought that the probability of it happening is low.

Megan and Mikael reiterated that they are open to having children but are not eagerly trying or avoiding it. "Come what may," as Mikael puts it.

The couple ended their podcast episode by inviting people to discuss with their partners the prospect of having children, and they are also willing to hear people out.

