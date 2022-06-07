Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay flexed her son Austin who graduated from school.

In his Instagram account, Derek shared photos of the graduation ceremony of his son held at Southville International School and Colleges. He attended the event with his wife, actress Ellen Adarna.

"Congratulations son. You did it! Proud of you bud," Derek wrote, tagging his son.

Derek revealed in June 2015 that he was married and has a son.

Austin is Derek's son with former wife Mary Christine Jolly. Ramsay and Jolly got married in 2002. Jolly moved to Dubai and raised Austin by herself after their separation,

According to Ramsay, it was only in August 2011 when he confirmed that he is Austin's father.

Meanwhile, Ramsay married Ellen Adarna nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public. Ramsay shared he plans to have a baby with Adarna someday.

Last year, Derek shared on his Instagram that Austin finally called him "dad."

“He called me Dad!! Thank you Lord for showering me with your love and blessings! I will always remember this special day. I can truly say my life is perfect now. Love you Austin,” he wrote.

