Self-love, no utang: Rachel Daquis, Hazel Cheffy, Angel Dei, Carmela Tunay share how they reward themselves

MANILA, Philippines — There's a shift in how people, including celebrities, think of treating or rewarding themselves. For volleyball stars Rachel Daquis and Carmela Tunay, and content creators Chef Hazel "Cooking Ina" Añonuevo and travel vlogger Angel Dei Peralta, self-care tops their list on how they reward themselves.

The four ladies shared their stories and tips on how they treat themselves at their launch as the ambassadors of SM Supermarket and Savemore Treat Yourself campaign on August 20 at SM Megamall.

Food is life

Chef Hazel or Hazel Cheffy on social media likes to indulge in grocery shopping. In fact, she hoards supplies even though she had already restocked her pantry.

Food is central to her life; it made her life much better when she began trending with her cooking videos with a twist. She rose from the ranks, so to speak, from waiting on tables to a popular chef who makes money from viral cooking videos.

Coming across as a practical chef who uses street talk and choice words, Chef Hazel is an online sensation in TikTok (2.1 million followers). She also has a YouTube channel.

The viral chef also loves to treat herself to buffets and loves to whip up her version of popular restaurant dishes whenever her daughter craves for them.

Professional volleyball player Rachel Daquis, meanwhile, shared that she also loves food. In fact, she gobbles up protein right after a gruelling day of games and practices as her recovery food.

She also likes grocery shopping with her housemates who also happen to be her teammates.

Be money smart

Travel vlogger Angel Dei Peralta also likes grocery shopping but she gave a pro tip. Instead of giving money to loved ones for grocery, give gift cheques because by giving these instead of ready cash, these will be used accordingly.

Angel Dei shared that from her experience, whenever she gives money to her loved one, the money ended up being given away instead of buying essential items and supplies.

"Ako kasi very important sa akin ang pera. Rule na sa buhay ko, ayokong nangungutang except credit card. Pero other than that, hindi 'yung to the point na 'Ay, magba-Balesin ako pero hindi kaya ng budget.' Maguutang-utang. Ay, hindi na," she shared.

Self-care above all else

These days, self-care has become a byword for most people.

The World Health Organization defines self-care as "the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider."

It added that it is a broad concept that also encompasses hygiene (general and personal); nutrition (type and quality of food eaten); lifestyle (sporting activities, leisure, etc.); environmental factors (living conditions, social habits, etc.); socioeconomic factors (income level, cultural beliefs, etc.); and self-medication. Its fundamental principles include self-reliance, empowerment, autonomy, personal responsibility, self-efficacy, community participation, community involvement, and community empowerment.

Carmela shared that she used to work hard on saving money for the house she wanted to build for her family.

"Ako, recent ko lang na-discover 'yung self-love, self-love kasi parang bata akong tumanda. Ako 'yung bunso pero breadwinner ako," the former professional volleyball player admitted.

She still works hard but she has now alloted time for herself by treating herself to facials, massages and indulging in her favorite drinks.

Carmela believes that there should a balance between working hard and taking care of oneself.

"Kasi iniisip ko dati, save, save, save. Pero inisip ko, kung magkasakit ako, wala na lalo," she shared.

Angel Dei has a similar belief. She is a big believer in taking care of oneself by stressing on mental and physical health.

"As much as possible for me, naga-allot talaga ako once a month na it's either travel, social media break or like a siguro retreat or whatever," the vlogger, who is also a swimwear line owner, shared.



She added, "Buhay kasi namin, it's all (socmed). Like everything. Pero 'yun nga, you really have to put, let's say, atleast three days, two days na hinga. Hinga lang."

Chef Hazel affirmed the need to take care of the body by making time to reward it after working hard.

"Bigyan mo ng time ang sarili mo kasi ikaw 'yan. 'Yan ang puhunan mo. Ako, 'yung puhunan ko, 'yung katawan ko, 'yung kamay ko. So kung hindi ko mamahalin 'yung sarili ko at aabusuhin ko lang sa pagta-trabaho tapos mabe-burn out ako, paano ako makakapag-content ng maganda? Paano ako makakapagbigay ng saya sa viewers ko?" she said. "So, kailangan once in a while, binibigyan natin ang sarili natin ng reward. Make time."

For Rachel, she has discovered that there's one priceless reward that she has came to value as she grows older.

"Reward yourself. Bigyan mo ng time ang sarili mo and lagi kong sini-share sa mga tao na mas pinipili ko ngayon ay peace. Minsan, mas pipiliin mo na lang 'yung peace kesa sa pera. Mas pipiliin mo 'yung peace, kesa madami ka masyadong friends. Yan 'yung pinaka-valuable sa akin ngayon, 'yung peace. Kahit ako lang mag-isa, 'pag may peace ako, happy ako," she shared.

The Treat Yourself Day campaign is ongoing at the SM Megamall Event Center until today, August 21. It will also be held on September 3 to 4 at SM City Fairview and on September 17 to 18 at SM City San Lazaro. The campaign treats mallgoers to a day of pampering and self-care with booths and installments that feature freebies, deals and promos like discounts and bundles of up to P200 savings.

