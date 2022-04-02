'Itâ€™s a long process': Beauty Gonzalez on self-care

'It’s a long process': Beauty Gonzalez on self-care

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez revealed that self-care is her secret to being happy and healthy.

During the Hakubi White C’s Facebook Live recently, Beauty said she tried to be open-minded because she’s too perfectionist.

“It’s a long process, but worth it. The first is to mentally prepare me to be open. It’s the hardest part for me, and to believe in the people who believe in me. I really try to be open,” Beauty said.

“Masyado akong perfectionist so being open is hard and to think that everything else is the noise, that one I really have to prepare. I try to convert to positive yung mga noise na yun,” she added.

Beauty also said that lying on the floor makes her feel better.

“Mahilig ako humiga sa sahig. I’m not drunk or whatever, it’s my thing in the house. I like lying down on the floor. I don’t know why, but it makes me feel good. Like sa garden, I look at the sky. I feel relaxed when I do that. I take care of my body from head to toe like massages, yoga, acupuncture, simple things like stretching – you feel good after that. Kahit dental flossing,” she said.

She also do yoga to help her rediscover her beauty from within.

“Insecurity is psychological warfare at its finest,” she said.

“Acknowledging your feelings and that it is only within your power to convert these into happy, positive ones,” she added.

Beauty said she loves the White C range that includes Hakubi White C Tablets, Hakubi White C Gel, Hakubi BB Cream, and Hakubi Q10 Cream that are all formulated with Vitamins C, B5, and L-Cysteine using Japanese skincare science.

RELATED: Beauty Gonzalez husband Norman Crisologo curates Art Fair Philippines 2022