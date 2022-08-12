Markus Paterson says no regrets on early fatherhood

MANILA, Philippines — Amid persistent rumors of breaking up with Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson said he has no regrets fathering a child in his early 20s amid his rising popularity.

Speaking at the recent presscon of his guesting on the long-running weekly drama anthology "Maalala Mo Kaya" (MMK), the 24-year-old Paterson said his world "flipped upside down" the moment he saw his son, Jude, on the delivery room.

"I guess I could say I sacrificed all the necessary sacrifices. Lahat ng auditions. Everything that young, 22-year-olds do. Go around, party. Mga ganong sakripisyo na kinailangan talaga," Markus said.

He and Janella welcomed their son Jude on October 20, 2020 in the United Kingdom. It was not until January 5, 2021 that they revealed they were already parents on their YouTube channel.

"It wasn't even a hard thing to do but, yeah, the necessary sacrifices becoming a young father. I embraced. Worth it, definitely. As soon as I saw him in the delivery room, my life flipped upside down talaga e. No regrets, no regrets," Markus said.

He also recently commented about the status of his and Janella's relationship in an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News.

"Ang importante lang sa aming dalawa na she's happy, I am happy, our hearts are both happy. That's important, you know. We will always be there for each other no matter what," said Paterson in the video.

Related: 'We’re both very good': Markus Paterson breaks silence over rumored split with Janella Salvador

Markus returned to "MMK" last Saturday with an episode that touches on long-distance relationships (LDR). He co-starred with Heaven Peralejo, whom he has known since they were both 16 and 17, respectively.

He might have played a hopeless romantic character in the drama who was okay with LDR but Markus does not see himself going into that kind of set-up.

"Personally, no. I value being with someone physically. Parang preference ko lang naman because my love language is physical touch. For me lang, I wouldn't survive. Siguro, medyo clingy lang ako," he shared.

In an interview with the media after the grand press conference of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Janella said that she and Markus are happy as individuals. She neither admitted or denied the rumored split. — Video via Star Magic on YouTube

RELATED: 'Happy as individuals': Janella Salvador on rumored breakup with Markus Paterson