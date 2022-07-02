^

Health And Family

Semen can be vehicle for monkeypox infection — Italian experts

Alexandria Sage - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 11:40am
Semen can be vehicle for monkeypox infection â€” Italian experts
This file handout picture made available by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on June 22, 2022 shows a collage of monkeypox rash lesions at an undisclosed date and location. The Word Health Organization called on July 1, 2022 for 'urgent' action to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Europe, noting that cases had tripled there over the past two weeks.
Handout / UK Health Security Agency / AFP

ROME, Italy — Researchers in Italy who were first to identify the presence of monkeypox in semen are broadening their testing, saying early results suggest sperm can be a vehicle for infection.

A team at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, revealed in a study published on June 2 that the virus DNA was detected in semen of three out of four men diagnosed with monkeypox.

They have since expanded their work, according to director Francesco Vaia, who said researchers have found the presence of monkeypox in the sperm of 14 infected men out of 16 studied. 

"This finding tells us that the presence of the virus in sperm is not a rare or random occurrence," Vaia told AFP in an interview.

He added: "The infection can be transmitted during sexual intercourse by direct contact with skin lesions, but our study shows that semen can also be a vehicle for infection."

Researchers at Spallanzani identified Italy's first cases of monkeypox, found in two men who had recently returned from the Canary Islands.

The latest results reported by Vaia have not yet been published or subject to peer review.

Since early May, a surge of monkeypox cases has been detected outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

More than 3,400 confirmed cases and one death have now been reported to the World Health Organisation from more than 50 countries this year.

The vast majority of cases so far have been observed in men who have sex with men, of young age, chiefly in urban areas, in "clustered social and sexual networks", according to the WHO.

It is investigating cases of semen testing positive for monkeypox, but has maintained the virus is primarily spread through close contact.

Meg Doherty, director of the WHO's global HIV, hepatitis and sexually-transmitted infection programmes, said last week: "We are not calling this a sexually-transmitted infection." 

Antivirals?

Spallanzani researchers are now trying to ascertain how long the virus is present in sperm after the onset of symptoms.

In one patient, virus DNA was detected three weeks after symptoms first appeared, even after lesions had disappeared -- a phenomenon Vaia said had been seen in the past in viral infections such as Zika.

That could indicate that the risk of transmission of monkeypox could be lowered by the use of condoms in the weeks after recovery, he said. 

The Spallanzani team is also looking at vaginal secretions to study the presence of the virus.

A significant finding from the first study was that when the virus was cultured in the lab, it was "present in semen as a live, infectious virus, efficient in reproducing itself", Vaia told AFP.

Vaia cautioned that there remained many unanswered questions on monkeypox, including whether antiviral therapies could shorten the time in which people with the virus could infect others. 

Another is whether the smallpox vaccine could protect people from the monkeypox virus. 

"To study this we will analyse people who were vaccinated 40 years ago before human smallpox was declared to have disappeared," Vaia said. 

MONKEYPOX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Semen can be vehicle for monkeypox infection &mdash; Italian experts
1 hour ago

Semen can be vehicle for monkeypox infection — Italian experts

By Alexandria Sage | 1 hour ago
Researchers in Italy who were first to identify the presence of monkeypox in semen are broadening their testing,...
Health And Family
fbtw
UK monkeypox symptoms different to prior outbreaks &mdash; study
2 hours ago

UK monkeypox symptoms different to prior outbreaks — study

2 hours ago
British monkeypox patients are exhibiting symptoms that differ from previous outbreaks, the first study examining...
Health And Family
fbtw
Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards
2 days ago

Candy Pangilinan's son with autism graduates from junior high with awards

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Candy Pangilinan is one proud mother to her son Quentin after he graduated from junior high school with awards.&...
Health And Family
fbtw
Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud parents to son Julio for graduating from college
4 days ago

Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud parents to son Julio for graduating from college

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Gelli de Belen is one proud mom to her son Julio Alessandro who finished his college degree in York University in...
Health And Family
fbtw
What you need to know about high blood pressure
4 days ago

What you need to know about high blood pressure

By Anna Martelino | 4 days ago
Hypertension is called a silent killer with good reason: it has no warning signs or visible symptoms.
Health And Family
fbtw
How&nbsp;cell renewal can lead to&nbsp;a better life
5 days ago

How cell renewal can lead to a better life

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The cell is the basic unit of our bodies. Taking care of our cells improves our overall health. The human body is composed...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with