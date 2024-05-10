Mother's Day: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 mom contestant Selena Antonio Reyes on balancing pageantry, motherhood

Selena is married to Dino Reyes and is the proud mom to 11-year-old son, Theon, and 9-year-old daughter, Savi.

MANILA, Philippines — Before Michelle Dee crowns her successor as Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) later this month, Filipinos will first celebrate the number one women in their lives — their moms.

Pasig City's representative Selena Antonio Reyes, a 38-year-old mother of two, is among the candidates making history at this year's pageant as the first married contestant with kids.

In an online interview with Philstar.com, Reyes discussed her pageantry journey leading up to her historic appearance at MUPH and how she balances it with life as a mother.

Why did you join MUPH?

"Well the Miss Universe Philippines stage is the biggest platform for us women, moms, and women of age. "At 38 years old, I would like to inspire women to be their better version be it physically, mentally and emotionally. And make them believe that it is never too late the dream your biggest dream."

Has it always been your dream to join Miss Universe? Why?

"Back in 2010 [during Binibining Pilipinas] I was only 24, it was my very first pageant. I dreamed of representing my country [on] the Miss Universe stage. But God had made different plans for me. My husband proposed after my pageant, and I felt like my pageant dreams were cut short. "Now after giving birth and raising my family, this inclusivity rule has been the biggest and greatest news for us moms and women of age that we can still make a difference and be the change we want for others."

What are the challenges of joining MUPH now?

"Each candidate encounters different challenges, I personally encountered physical, emotional and financial challenges. "Physically challenged because my body is used to working out, not having to work out for a long period takes a toll on me especially as an athelete (My body craves the adrenaline). "Emotionally because you miss your family, your kids. You don't get to see and spend time with them as often as you would want because of the hectic schedule of MUPH. "And financially, because of course you are investing in yourself for months, continuously shelling out money to improve yourself. But [it] could be looked at as a good investment because of the experiences and maybe the title that will come with it."

How do you juggle your time between motherhood and the pageant?

"It's tough to be honest. I feel like an OFW actually. But I do try to make up for the time I get to spend with them. And I constantly talk to my kids saying that this is a journey that mom has to go through, and I need my kids to be my cheering squad to help mommy get that crown!"

How is your pageant experience so far?

"I'm digesting everything day by day! Each activity, each place we visit every person I meet entails memories that I would treasure forever!"

What is your advice for fellow moms in general and for those who want to join the contest?

"Go live that dream! Go get your much awaited crown! Life doesn't have to stop when we have a family, in fact our lives will just start and continue to blossom if we embrace motherhood wholeheartedly. It is worth every puyat, penny, and pain! Because whatever the outcome of the pageant will be you will always end up a winner in a different aspect."

What is your edge as a mom contestant?

"As mom, and as a 38-year-old woman, my edge is my life experiences. The maturity that comes with aging, the discipline and patience that comes with raising a family and the ability to wear many hats in order the fulfill each life role that the universe will throw at me as a mom and your next Miss Universe Philippines."

Who is an influential mother who inspires you the most and why?

"My mom and my sister. My mom because she has raised [the three of] us juggling her being very dedicated and focused with her work and quality time with us. "My sister because she never fails to impress me as she continuously climbs up the corporate ladder but still manages to spoil her kids in all aspects. And [to] still be there for me as her mentor and sister."

What are your Mother's Day plans?

"Unfortunately this has been a tough and crucial last few weeks since we are nearing the finals of the Miss Universe Philippines. From Boracay to Sultan Kudarat to Palawan, it has been tiring yet fulfilling in every way possible. "And for this Mother's Day we have a scheduled sponsorship shoot. So no, we didn't make any plans for this year's Mother's Day. But definitely [my family] spoiled me [a] few days before Mother's Day with my gift and some tight hugs!:

What would you like to get as a Mother's Day present?

"Nothing tangible. I am happy to at least spend time like go on a dinner date with my kids, or just simply movie night at home in our pyjamas as they sleep with us in our room!"

— with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Mom of 2 crowned Miss Universe Pasig