Mother's Day mall events in Manila this 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all mothers, this weekend is all about you!

In celebration of Mother's Day 2024, some malls in Metro Manila are hosting events in their activity areas dedicated and inspired by our very own moms.

Streaming service Viu Philippines is bringing back its Mom's Viu-tiful Day all-day event, holding it this year at the Glorietta 4 Activity Center in Makati.

A few highlights at this year's edition are the Pamper Lounge (complete with a Glam Bar, Nail Studio, and Viu-ty Salon), interactive activities like a greeting card wall and friendship bracelet creation, and talks from fellow mothers Nikki Tiu, Mommy Ian Russel, and Dr. Gail Reyes-Galang.

Over at Alabang Town Center, the mall is already in the meat of Mother's Day celebrations with activities that will run and end on Mother's Day itself.

The mall has a Momma Market with ideal gifts and trinkets for moms and a Mom's Corner for photo opportunities.

Receipts of different values will offer opportunities for moms to participate in different activities like Keepsake Clay Handprint, She's the Sweetest Cookie Decoration, a makeup workshop, and pound and yoga sessions.

Capping it all off is the mall's traditional Helicopter Flower Drop on May 12 where petals will fall from the sky, showering all the mothers in attendance.

While not a mall activity, PLDT Home joined in on the celebrations by releasing a video dedicated to providing support to new mothers.

The video sees a new mother struggling with being a mom, finally breaking down in a raw moment when she's given support from mothers like herself, including her very own.

