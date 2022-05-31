^

Health And Family

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals marks 100 completed liver transplants on Filipino children

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 7:48pm
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals marks 100 completed liver transplants on Filipino children
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals' Group Medical Director Dr. Anupam Sibal with some of the transplanted Filipino children and their parents
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals based in the Indian capital of New Delhi has celebrated reaching the landmark of performing a century of liver transplants on children from the Philippines, the youngest of them being four months old.

Apollo has been helping Filipino children get liver transplants for five years now, mostly with the help of families nationwide as the procedure could cost up to P5 million exclusive of maintenance fees and medications.

While the COVID-19 pandemic became a challenge for Apollo, the hospital group made certain that the children were given the required assistance as well as allowed travel permissions in order for procedures to be conducted.

In the last two years alone, in the middle of the pandemic, 53 children were transplanted. The lightest of these was an infant weighing 3.5 kilograms.

Apollo's Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Anupam Sibal shared at a special event held in Hilton Manila celebrating the landmark that 65% of liver transplants came from the children's mothers, 30% from the fathers, while the remaining 5% were from other relatives, friends, or outside donors.

Related: Affordable liver transplant for children now available

"We would be happy if no one will ever need [to get] a transplant, but this is the reality," Sibal admitted.

Sibal said these transplanted children can now look forward to a brighter future, citing an example that one of Apollo's first patients in India is now a practicing doctor.

The Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran compared the landmark to the significance of a century in cricket, one of the most popular sports in India.

"We re all partners in a noble journey... India and the Philippines are deeply committed to have a relationship that benefits our people," said Kumaran, expouding on the notion that the relationship between the two nations is a people-driven partnership.

Several of the transplanted children were present at the event where they participated in mini-modelling segment alongside their parents while some performed Nikki Gil's "Glowing Inside."

RELATED: Coming soon: More affordable transplants in Philippines

APOLLO

LIVER

LIVER TRANSPLANT

PEDIATRIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals marks 100 completed liver transplants on Filipino children
59 minutes ago

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals marks 100 completed liver transplants on Filipino children

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 59 minutes ago
The Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals based in the Indian capital of New Delhi has celebrated reaching the landmark...
Health And Family
fbtw
Deadly nose-bleed fever shocks Iraq as cases surge
10 hours ago

Deadly nose-bleed fever shocks Iraq as cases surge

By Asaad Niazi | 10 hours ago
Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq's worst detected outbreak of...
Health And Family
fbtw
Women and wellness
20 hours ago

Women and wellness

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 20 hours ago
March and May are two months of the year when women, especially mothers, are honored and celebrated.
Health And Family
fbtw
How women have managed periods throughout history
4 days ago

How women have managed periods throughout history

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
From rags to tampons, menstrual cups and free-bleeding, take a tour of the history of period products on this Menstrual Hygiene...
Health And Family
fbtw
Singlife&rsquo;s 'Cash for Medical Costs' can help protect your family&rsquo;s financial future
Sponsored
4 days ago

Singlife’s 'Cash for Medical Costs' can help protect your family’s financial future

4 days ago
Research conducted by GCash with respondents from the middle-class revealed that one of the things that worries them most...
Health And Family
fbtw
LIST: 5 dehydration signs to watch out for; prevention tips
5 days ago

LIST: 5 dehydration signs to watch out for; prevention tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Summer has consistently registered high temperatures and heat indices in the past few days. This causes dizziness and...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with