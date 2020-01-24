SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Duterte has welcomed the recommendation of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go to capacitate the NKTI so that Filipinos with end-stage renal diseases need not go abroad to avail themselves of organ transplants.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Coming soon: More affordable transplants in Philippines
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - January 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It takes better equipment and more local specialists to enable the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) to perform liver and kidney transplants at a cheaper cost and thus save more lives.

President Duterte has welcomed the recommendation of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go to capacitate the NKTI so that Filipinos with end-stage renal diseases need not go abroad to avail themselves of organ transplants.

The NKTI’s Department of Organ Transplantation, established in 1983, has pioneered kidney, liver, kidney-pancreas transplantation in the country.

However, a liver transplant in the Philippines, for example, is at least three times more expensive than the P1.2 million needed for the same procedure in India.

This issue came to the fore last Jan. 15 when Duterte met Ronald Naval and Kendy Aguilo, parents of a child with biliary atresia.

He encouraged them to have their daughter Sophie undergo liver transplant in the country instead of in India, which they preferred because of the cheaper cost.

“Let’s try it here. I believe (the operation can be done here). I’m not for scrimping – I have money and I will help,” the President told the couple in Filipino.

Duterte and Go also prefer the procedure to be done in the Philippines so that the patient can receive better pre-operative and post-operative care, as well as easier access to financial assistance from relevant government agencies.

Go cited the unfortunate case of Eren Arabella Crisologo, daughter of a Philippine Army soldier from Butuan City. The President and the senator first met the baby, who had biliary atresia, when they visited the wounded-in-action soldiers at a hospital in Cagayan de Oro City in March 2019.

They sent 11-month-old Eren and her parents to India in June 2019, but the operation did not succeed.

“Unfortunately, baby Eren developed complications so she did not survive the operation,” Go said at the meeting with key government officials and private health care professionals in August last year.

The meeting aimed to address the growing cases of biliary atresia in the country and the high cost of locally performing a liver transplant.

It was learned that the cost of the operation will significantly go down once NKTI has a sufficient number of specialists and the necessary equipment and facilities.

Solutions

The consultation with health officials and practitioners allowed Go to come up with short-term and long-term solutions to the problem and presented them to the President.

The short-term solution is forming a consortium among the Office of the President (OP), the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) and The Medical City (TMC), a private hospital.

The long-term solution involves acquiring equipment for and developing the facilities of NKTI and sending its specialist staff to Kaohsiung Chang-Gung Memorial Hospital (KCGMH) in Taiwan for training.

Under the consortium, the estimated budget for each beneficiary is P3.6 million, P2.9 million of which will be spent on the operation at TMC and the rest will be for pre-operation and post-operation care at the PCMC.

Considered to be the most feasible immediate solution to the problem, the consortium takes advantage of an existing partnership between the PCMC and TMC and will last until NKTI is capable of solely performing pediatric and adult living donor liver transplantation.

The government will spend P58.1 million for the equipment that NKTI needs and P1.3 million for a batch of 12 specialists who will be trained for one to two months in Taiwan. Each specialist will have to serve at NKTI for two years in exchange for the training.

The long-term solution, expected to raise the standards of health care and elevate the morale of Filipino medical practitioners, also takes advantage of an established relationship between NKTI and KCGMH.

“We want patients to trust in the ability of our doctors. We want to tell them that they don’t need to go abroad for a liver transplant,” Go said in Filipino. “That’s our objective. Hopefully and as soon as possible we could be at par with other countries (in this respect).”

Fund assistance

Based on Go’s suggestions, the PCMC will work out a possible assistance arrangement with the DOH through the agency’s Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) Program. The Presidential Management Staff (PMS) will also map out other sources of assistance and arrange a meeting with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) and private partners.

Go also said that the patients can avail themselves of the services of Malasakit Centers, one-stop shops that streamline medical and financial assistance from PhilHealth, DOH, DSWD and PCSO.

CHRISTOPHER BONG GO NKTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Human Rights Watch says Dela Rosa may face 'bigger' problems than canceled US visa soon
7 hours ago
Human Rights Watch said that former top cop Bato Dela Rosa “may still have a date with justice.”
Headlines
fbfb
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH clarifies there is still no confirmed new coronavirus case in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
DOH said "there remains to be no confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines."
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: Locsin says no provision in US federal budget banning De Lima jailers
Although unconfirmed by the US Embassy, Dela Rosa said that he believed the cancellation was connected to his former role...
7 hours ago
Headlines
Residents given 48 hours to leave Taal danger zone
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Residents still within the 14-kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano were ordered by the police yesterday to leave within...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Government eyeing permanent ban in Taal danger zones
By Mayen Jaymalin | 52 minutes ago
Families forced to evacuate from the Taal danger zone may no longer be allowed to return to their homes for good.
Headlines
fbfb
52 minutes ago
Duterte to decline Trump invitation to US-Asean meet
By Christina Mendez | 52 minutes ago
President Duterte is not keen on going to the United States to join the special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian...
Headlines
fbfb
52 minutes ago
DOH: Still no confirmed case of nCoV in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
While the Philippines still has no case of the new viral illness that has infected hundreds of people, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
52 minutes ago
Restore Bato’s US visa or VFA scrapped – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 52 minutes ago
President Duterte has threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the United States...
Headlines
fbfb
52 minutes ago
Corruption perception in Philippines worsens
By Janvic Mateo | 52 minutes ago
Perception of corruption in the Philippines has worsened in the past year, with the country sliding 14 places to 113th in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with