iVolunteer: A new way to give for Lent and beyond

Clockwise: Brigada Eskwela Weekend Tutorial for North Cemetery; Spending time with the elderly; iVolunteer GO! Volunteer Expo, iVolunteer Team together with their NGO partners; housebuilding in Leyte

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the season of Lent again!

The word "Lent" is itself derived from the Anglo Saxon word for “spring”. While often seen as a time for repentance, the ultimate goal of Lent is to find spiritual renewal from some form of intentional self-discipline. Interestingly, all major religions practice some form of refraining from eating, focusing on prayer and assisting the poor.

Most of us do okay with the prayer and fasting part. We know what to give up; we spend a few more minutes being intentional with our prayer life. But almsgiving can be a challenge. In these times, many have been hit hard by the pandemic – or are unable to allocate more for charity because of the steep rise in prices of basic goods.

We read about billionaires donating mind-boggling amounts to the poor, and we feel inadequate, dismiss it as impossible for us ordinary folk, and perhaps are discouraged from giving altogether. Yet, we want to fulfill our responsibilities to humanity, as well as teach our children how to be charitable, too.

“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.”

- Oscar Wilde



Every Filipino is a hero



An iVolunteer campaign poster

Have you ever wanted to find a way to help others — but didn’t know where to start?

iVolunteer Philippines provides a new way to do this — while strengthening family bonds, creating meaningful memories, and teaching our kids by example. It’s basic mission: to match your desire to give with the best way that you can.

iVolunteer Philippines was established in 2009 following the events of Typhoon Ondoy, one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the country. In its aftermath, its founders Bel Padian and JB Tan, saw hope and inspiration in the overwhelming number of people who were willing to volunteer. However, many volunteers struggled to find relief centers that could accommodate them at times of crisis, while small NGOs didn’t have the platform nor visibility to reach the volunteers right when they needed them most.

The organization was created to provide philantrophists an easy way to find volunteering opportunities that match their skills, interests, and advocacies, while also using the same platform to help NGOs thrive and find volunteers that match their needs.

The people behind iVolunteer are passionate individuals who all have day jobs, who believe that great change can happen and great good can be done in small steps. They come from all ages and all walks of life, but what they have in common is the desire to serve in whatever way they can.

As of today, iVolunteer can match you with over 400 NGOs, whose works and track records have been evaluated and authenticated by the group. Some of their current partners include Kythe Foundation, Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid (2KK), Aral Pinoy, Karinderia ni Mang-Urot, Mighty Minds, Nature Awareness and Conservation Club, Progressive Assistance Canada Charity, The Storytelling Project, Citizen’s Disaster Response Center, Coalition of Services of the Elderly, Kwentuhan Series, Silid Aralan, Solar Hope, etc.

Interestingly, even modern psychology confirms that one of the best ways to battle depression, loneliness, and to find meaning and joy in our lives is by helping others. From feeling frustration from their own personal problems, to feeling helpless and adrift at the many crises our own society faces, the people who have participated in iVolunteer’s many NGO partnerships have found peace, perspective, and purpose. Generosity is healing. It gives to the giver as much as to the given.

What advocacy suits your love language?

There are so many ways to be generous. Here are some ways that iVolunteer can help you find your own, unique ways to give:

Hug pets at an animal shelter

Design a poster

Feed the hungry

Tutor a child

Help plan an event

Plant trees

Prepare relief packages

Teach sports and games

Join an outreach activity

Clean up your neighborhood

Give away unused clothes and books, and gadgets

Write articles or posts for orgs

Be a resource speaker for a special cause

Give our excess away – and clear out our souls as well in the process.

For this year especially, iVolunteer has taken a particular focus on helping the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) find and train pollwatchers and voter’s assistance for local precincts, as well as encoders for the parallel count at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Command Center.

During previous elections, even 8- and 12-year-old kids, under the supervision of their parents, have encoded election returns. Entire families have adopted a precinct and given their time to assist voters and watch the ballots being entered into the counting machines, and transport election returns to the nearest hub.

What an awesome way to give back by safeguarding our democracy!

What matters most

In the end, what matters is not how much money we make, or whether our kids got the highest grades, or made it to the best schools – although these things are important.

We teach our children, and ourselves to be generous not only in money and things, but also in time, attention, and our very selves. This all around generosity gives them authentic self-esteem, makes them much loved and in turn, be a living testimony of God’s love to others. Lessons that often can’t be learned by achieving success as the world defines it.

To be the kind of person that shows another: I see you, I hear you, you matter, I am with you, I care – is to be the kind of person that has lived well.

So this Lent and beyond, let’s take a different look at the meaning of charity. Follow the spirit of generosity where it leads you. It need not be anything spectacular. Small acts done regularly are the most sustainable kind, and the kind that has the most effect on our spirit.

“Generosity is a noun. Let’s make it a verb: alive, dynamic, proactive.” - Matthew Kelley

Let’s be bold by simply being our most generous selves. And watch the magic happen.

Find iVolunteer at their Web page https://www.ivolunteer.com.ph and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.