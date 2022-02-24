



















































 
























Health And Family


Luis Manzano shares relationship lesson from Vilma Santos




Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 10:08am
 




 
Luis Manzano shares relationship lesson from Vilma Santos
Luis Manzano and mom Vilma Santos
The STAR/File




MANILA, Philippines — Luis Manzano revealed that he influenced his mother Vilma Santos-Recto to create her own YouTube channel. 


"Yes. Kasi sabi ko, 'Medyo gipit ako basta may 10 percent ako sa kikitain mo,'" the TV host joked. 


Turning serious, Luis recounted how his mother would tell him that she missed her other life, that of being in showbiz. 


"Si Mommy kasi, sinabi niya ito sa FB (Facebook) live niya, she missed the industry. Kumbaga na-miss niya 'yung fans niya, kayo, 'yung press. Kahit papano dito sa vlog, she gets to go back to her roots as an artista," Luis shared.  


Santos-Recto has been serving as a House Deputy Speaker since 2019, and as the Representative of Batangas' 6th district since 2016. The Vilma Santos-Recto YouTube channel currently has 25 videos and 292,000 subscribers. 


The actress-turned-politician usually uploads videos that feature important people in her life, like her sons Luis and Ryan, and her husband, former senator Ralph Recto. The governor also joined some popular challenges by creating her own take on the "Jojowain o Trotropahin" and "Sandok Pera" challenges. 


Luis also talked fondly of his mother, especially when it comes to love and relationships, which the actress has at one point discussed in her vlog. The actor shared that he considers his mom as his love guru.


"In fact, 'yung isang vlog, she gave a very lengthy answer when we were talking about relationships. Sabi niya, kumbaga, 'yung kilig that will change, 'yung dynamics, magbabago 'yan. But one thing that you should never lose in a relationship is respect. That would be the best foundation if you're talking about the longevity of a relationship," he shared. 


RELATED: Luis Manzano proud of 'money smart' wife Jessy Mendiola


 
















 



LUIS MANZANO
VILMA SANTOS-RECTO

















